Chris Hall Joins IRIS Software Group as Chief Product Officer

Pivotal leadership appointment will accelerate product innovation and delivery of AI-first strategy

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global provider of accounting, HR, payroll, and education software, today announced the appointment of Chris Hall as Chief Product Officer. Joining on January 2, Hall will lead IRIS' long-term product vision across each of its sectors and drive the company's AI-first strategy to transform the most critical work of the customers it serves.

Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer, IRIS

Hall brings extensive experience in product transformation and intelligent automation, with a career spanning over 20 years across startups and Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Precisely, a global leader in data integrity tools used by more than 12,000 organisations, including 93 of the Fortune 100. Prior to that, he held senior product leadership roles across B2B software companies including, Pitney Bowes, Imagitas, and Red Ventures, where he has consistently delivered growth by transforming product strategy, scaling operations, and leading cross-functional teams across complex, multi-product portfolios.

"Chris's leadership will play a central role in how we evolve our products and continue to meet the changing needs of our customers," said Jason Dies, CEO of IRIS Software Group. "His track record in product transformation and AI-driven innovation will accelerate our ability to deliver solutions that enable the thousands of organisations we support to manage complexity, stay compliant and work smarter, creating lasting value for their continued growth."

Hall joins IRIS at a pivotal moment as it accelerates its AI-first strategy with its recently announced multi-million-pound strategic investment to embed intelligent automation across its entire software portfolio.

"IRIS has spent nearly five decades earning trust by helping customers get their most critical work right," said Hall. "Now we're at an inflection point where AI can fundamentally change what's possible. I'm looking forward to joining this exceptional team and developing deep customer relationships so we can deliver product roadmaps that make a real difference to their lives."

Hall will collaborate closely with IRIS teams globally, ensuring the company's product innovation remains deeply connected to customer needs in every region.

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

