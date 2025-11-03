IRIS Software Group Appoints Marissa Carlson as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth and Market Expansion Globally

Jonathan Priestley Assumes Newly Created Role as General Manager for Global Accountancy Solutions

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy, payroll, HR and education solutions, today announced the appointment of Marissa Carlson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Jonathan Priestley, who previously served as interim CMO, assumes a newly created role as General Manager, Global Accountancy Solutions and Transformation. Together, these appointments underscore the company's commitment to delivering customer-first innovation that enables both client success and long-term business growth.

Marissa Carlson

Proven Marketing Leader Brings Proven Track Record of Revenue Acceleration

Marissa Carlson, who will assume her role on November 10, will oversee global marketing for the organisation. She brings nearly two decades of experience scaling high-growth businesses and building high-performing marketing teams. A customer-centric commercial executive, Carlson most recently served as CMO at TigerConnect, where she led the go-to-market planning and strategic brand repositioning of the company's unified communications solutions. Previously, Carlson was CMO at Intelerad, where she built global brand recognition and drove the company's rapid expansion in the US acute care market.

"Marissa is an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team as we enter our next phase of transformational growth," said Jason Dies, CEO of IRIS Software Group." She has a proven track record of deeply understanding customer needs, positioning solutions that deliver real value to customers, and building world-class marketing teams that drive results. This is an incredibly exciting time for IRIS. We have significant momentum across our business, and Marissa's leadership and experience will help us capitalize on the opportunities ahead."

"Joining IRIS at such a pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity," said Carlson. "The company has a solid foundation and a talented team across the globe. Together, we are poised to accelerate growth in our core UK and North American markets, while expanding internationally and creating long-term value for our customers."

Customer-Focused Leader to Assume Global Accountancy Role and Build on Foundation of Critical Market Segment

Priestley's new role as General Manager for Global Accountancy Solutions and Transformation will drive market strategy, product positioning, and commercial enablement for IRIS' accountancy business, the foundation of the company's heritage.

"Jonathan's deep expertise in launching our cloud-based solutions in the UK, combined with his close relationships with our accountancy clients and unique market perspectives, makes him uniquely positioned for this new role," said Dies. "He will ensure our accountancy solutions remain firmly rooted in our customers' evolving needs, driving not only sales effectiveness and retention, but also ensuring we continue to deliver the innovation and value our clients depend on." Dies added, "I want to thank Jonathan for his dedicated leadership of our marketing team over the past several months, and I am excited about what is on the horizon."

About IRIS Software Group

Founded in 1978, IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission-critical, cloud-hosted software solutions and services to more than 100,000 customers across 135 countries. IRIS is a trusted partner to businesses, finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms of all sizes, providing innovative operational solutions that streamline complex processes, maintain compliance, and unlock growth. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence. IRIS is certified as a 2024 Great Place to Work® in the UK, Ireland, India, Romania, Canada and the USA. Follow IRIS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. More information on its award-winning software solutions can be found here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811781/IRIS_Software_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376347/5597644/Iris_Software_Logo.jpg









SOURCE IRIS Software Group