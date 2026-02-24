Chris Hansen Investigates Child Safety Concerns on Roblox in TruBlu Exclusive Documentary Special

"Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox — A Chris Hansen Special"

Veteran investigative journalist expands focus on online exploitation risks facing minors that every parent needs to know in new streaming premiere

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran crime journalist and television host Chris Hansen, best known for his work on To Catch a Predator, is turning his investigative focus toward the digital gaming world in his upcoming documentary special, "Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox - A Chris Hansen Special," premiering February 27, 2026, exclusively on the TruBlu streaming platform.

Chris Hansen at Roblox HQ

The special examines child safety concerns surrounding Roblox, one of the world's largest online gaming platforms, which reports more than 71 million daily active users globally, a significant portion of whom are minors.

As part of the investigation, Hansen has engaged independent investigator Michael Schlep, whose viral predator-exposure videos produced in collaboration with organizations such as Predator Poachers and EDP Watch have contributed to multiple arrests tied to alleged online exploitation cases.

The documentary explores broader questions surrounding platform safety, corporate accountability, and the evolving tactics used by online predators to target minors in digital environments.

Recent public discussions surrounding Roblox have included allegations related to:

Failures to remove harmful or predatory content

Responses to whistleblower complaints

Moderation practices and safety enforcement

The balance between platform growth and user protection

Industry observers note that a substantial percentage of Roblox's user base is under the age of 16, making youth safety a critical issue for parents, regulators, and advocacy organizations alike.

According to publicly reported platform transparency data, Roblox flagged more than 13,000 incidents in 2023 involving manipulative or coercive tactics including attempts to exploit minors through virtual incentives such as in-platform currency.

"Any platform with a large youth audience has a responsibility to remain vigilant and proactive when it comes to safety," said Hansen. "This special examines the risks, the safeguards, and the accountability mechanisms in place to protect young users."

TruBlu Exclusive Premiere

"Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox — A Chris Hansen Special" premieres exclusively on TruBlu on February 27, 2026.

Known for its hard-hitting crime reporting, body cam programming, and accountability-focused original content, TruBlu has grown its national audience through demand for unfiltered investigative storytelling.

The exclusive release underscores TruBlu's continued investment in long-form investigative journalism and premium original documentaries addressing real-world crime and public safety issues.

SOURCE TruBlu Crime