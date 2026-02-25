Chris Hansen's "Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox" Premieres February 27 Exclusively on TruBlu

TruBlu Crime

Feb 25, 2026, 15:55 ET

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran investigative journalist and television host Chris Hansen takes his hard-hitting reporting into the digital gaming space with "Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox — A Chris Hansen Special," premiering February 27, 2026, exclusively on TruBlu.

Best known for his work on To Catch a Predator, Hansen now turns his attention to online child safety concerns surrounding Roblox, one of the largest gaming platforms in the world, with more than 71 million daily active users globally — many of them minors.

The documentary examines broader questions about platform safety, corporate responsibility, and the evolving tactics used by online predators in digital environments popular with young audiences. As children increasingly engage in immersive online spaces, the special explores how platforms monitor user interactions, respond to reports of misconduct, and balance rapid growth with user protection.

Public discussions surrounding Roblox have included allegations related to content moderation practices, responses to whistleblower complaints, removal of harmful material, and enforcement of community safety standards. Industry data has also highlighted thousands of flagged incidents involving manipulative or coercive behavior, including attempts to exploit minors through virtual incentives such as in-platform currency.

"Any platform with a significant youth audience has a responsibility to remain vigilant and proactive when it comes to safety," Hansen said. "This special examines the risks, the safeguards, and the accountability measures designed to protect young users."

The exclusive premiere reinforces TruBlu's continued investment in long-form investigative journalism and original documentaries focused on crime, public safety, and accountability. Known for its crime reporting, body-camera programming, and in-depth investigative content, TruBlu continues to expand its national subscriber base with fact-driven storytelling.

"Dangerous Games: Investigating Roblox — A Chris Hansen Special" begins streaming February 27, 2026, only on TruBlu.

About TruBlu
TruBlu is a subscription-based streaming network dedicated to investigative journalism, crime documentaries, and accountability programming. Featuring exclusive originals and investigative series led by Chris Hansen, the platform delivers content centered on transparency, public safety, and justice.

News Releases in Similar Topics