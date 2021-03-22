Chris Hundley Joins AudioEye as Chief Technology Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Chris Hundley has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer. With 25 years of software and technology leadership experience, Chris will lead AudioEye's engineering organization to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

"Chris has a proven track record of scaling B2B SaaS companies and most recently bootstrapping a successful startup company that grew rapidly and had a successful exit to Drift. Chris's leadership will set the vision for AudioEye's next stage in scaling our industry-leading accessibility product suite. Moreover, Chris has personal connections to AudioEye's mission of making the world's digital content accessible to all," said David Moradi, interim CEO.

Chris was most recently at Drift, where he led the transition and integration of his company Siftrock into the Drift family of products, branded as Drift Email. Siftrock's machine-learning and large-scale email processing technologies have allowed Drift to expand capabilities beyond chat into other forms of digital marketing, cementing their position as a leader in the conversational marketing space.

"Many companies claim to be changing the world, but I believe AudioEye is uniquely positioned to do just that in the accessibility space," said Hundley. "I'm excited to join the Company and help carry the mission of making it easy and affordable for all businesses to make themselves digitally accessible. I've experienced first-hand both in my immediate family and close friends the genuine struggle that comes along with visual impairment, and I'm looking forward to working with this world-class team, bringing my experience to bear as we scale products truly designed with inclusivity as the highest priority."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com .

