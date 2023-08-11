Chris Inglis joins Hakluyt as senior adviser

News provided by

Hakluyt

11 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has announced the appointment of Chris Inglis as a senior adviser.

Chris joins Hakluyt following a distinguished career across the United States military and government, including serving as the country's first National Cyber Director, and as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency. Prior to stepping down as National Cyber Director earlier this year, he led work on President Joe Biden's National Cybersecurity Strategy. He has received numerous awards for his service, including the President's National Security Medal, the US Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, and the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service on two occasions.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris said: "I am delighted to be joining Hakluyt as a senior adviser. The cyber threat landscape is evolving and intensifying at a remarkable rate, and it is critical that executive leadership teams and boards are able to stay ahead of these challenges – and lean into the opportunities. Hakluyt advises some of the world's largest companies on their most critical digital and cyber needs, and I look forward to working with the team to help decision-makers keep their businesses resilient."

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, added: "It is an honour to welcome Chris to Hakluyt. Chris is a global authority on cyber, and his unparalleled experience, judgement, and insights across a whole range of issues will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate ever-more complex risks and requirements. We are all thrilled to have him onboard."

Notes to editors
Hakluyt is a global strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

SOURCE Hakluyt

