Chris Korsmo Named as Permanent Executive Director of Washington State Charter Schools Association

Veteran charter school advocate takes the helm after serving as interim executive director

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Washington State Charter Schools Association (WA Charters) is pleased to announce Chris Korsmo has been selected as the organization's next full-time executive director. She will officially begin her new role on December 1. Since July 2024, Korsmo has been in the Executive Director seat on an interim basis while the board pursued a national search for the new leader. Korsmo brings more than three decades of experience in government relations and advocacy focused on children and families.

"After months of looking, the search committee realized that what we were looking for was already right here," said Dr. Joel Domingo, chair of the board of directors at Washington State Charter Schools Association. "Chris brings a bold vision, undeniable passion and commitment, strategic leadership and an impressive track record of getting results that translate to wins for students. She has dedicated her life to advancing social change through equity-focused advocacy. Chris was instrumental in the campaign to pass our state's charter law. She also helped incubate WA Charters as a statewide nonprofit dedicated to advocating for and supporting high-quality charter public schools

Today, 10 years after the first charter school opened its doors, the need for a leader with Korsmo's unique blend of experiences is greater than ever. While demand for these unique public schools continues to grow, disinformation and political roadblocks are ongoing threats. Korsmo's ability to educate key audiences, drive policy changes and build powerful cross-sector coalitions will be a tremendous asset for the charter public school sector.

"I am honored to lead the Washington State Charter Schools Association and to work alongside our dedicated team and partners to ensure every child in Washington has access to an excellent public education," said Korsmo. "I am not just a charter school advocate, I'm a charter school parent. Educational equity is very important to me. I have seen first-hand how charter public schools can create an exceptional education opportunity, and I want every family in the state who wants to try a different type of public school to have that option."

Through numerous leadership roles across social impact sectors, Korsmo successfully led efforts to expand health care, improve educational outcomes, and expand access to services on behalf of children and families. Before joining the Washington State Association of Charter Schools, Korsmo co-founded Copper Strategic, a social impact consulting firm. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President of Education at Strategies 360. Before that role, she led the League of Education Voters, one of Washington state's foremost education advocacy groups working to provide every student in the State equal opportunity for success. Before joining the League of Education Voters, Korsmo worked for Planned Parenthood Federation of America as their Director of Government Relations and with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin as VP of Public Affairs.

The Washington State Charter School Association is the non-profit organization advocating for high-impact, student-centered charter public schools in Washington State. Founded in 2013 following the approval of a ballot measure, we represent a network of 17 tuition-free, open-to-all, non-sectarian schools serving approximately 5,000 students. Our member schools enroll higher rates of students of color (65%) and students from low-income families (62%) than traditional public schools.

