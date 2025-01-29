New Report and Video Series Highlights Charter Schools' Success in Cultivating Wellbeing for Students and Teachers

The Washington State Charter Schools Association, in partnership with Fig Education Lab and Datability Education Consulting, shines a spotlight on whole-school wellbeing.

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, school communities are grappling with the consequences of a lack of wellness, including high teacher turnover, rising rates of depression among teens, chronic absenteeism, and significant learning loss. A groundbreaking report released today highlights the remarkable efforts of Catalyst Public Schools (Catalyst) in Bremerton, Wash., and Lumen High School (Lumen) in Spokane, Wash., in fostering whole-school wellbeing. Despite opening during the pandemic and serving diverse and high-need student populations, these two charter public schools have created environments where both students and teachers thrive.

A student at Catalyst Public School in Bremerton, Washington enjoys her class.

The Whole-School Wellbeing: How Education Leaders Can Create a System Where Students and Teachers Thrive report, supporting Promising Practice Guides and Case Studies, and video series offer powerful tools to combat these challenges and create healthier, more supportive environments for students and educators alike.

Whole-School Wellbeing: How Education Leaders Can Create a System Where Students and Teachers Thrive is the result of a two-year participatory evaluation, and details how Catalyst and Lumen address the urgent mental health and wellbeing crisis in schools, which has disproportionately affected Black, Latino and Indigenous students, students with disabilities, and educators, and serve as a proof point for what public schools can do. Watch a video series highlighting the underlying research and promising practices identified at the schools.

Researchers Georgia Heyward, founder of Fig Education Lab, and Sivan Tuchman, founder of Datability Education Consulting, identified a wellbeing framework built on meeting needs for autonomy, competency, and connectedness. Catalyst and Lumen have achieved success through innovative strategies, including co-teaching, restorative discipline, school-based mentoring, and wrap-around services for social health. Their results demonstrate that fostering wellbeing supports academic achievement and teacher satisfaction.

"Schools have the potential to be more than places of learning—they can be health-generating systems that foster the wellbeing of every student, teacher, and staff member," said Researcher Georgia Heyward. "Wellbeing is the foundation of learning and engagement, motivating students to learn and teachers to grow. By addressing wellbeing gaps for historically underserved communities and embedding an ethos of belonging and inclusion into every aspect of school life, we can create thriving environments where everyone succeeds."

Researcher Dr. Sivan Tuchman said, "Whole school wellbeing is about creating a community where mental health, quality of life, and belonging are just as important as academics. When schools focus on connectedness, competency, and autonomy, they create pathways for academic success and personal growth. Schools like Catalyst are redefining education by leveraging co-teaching and small group instruction to meet the diverse needs of their students while using data-driven approaches to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive."

"The incredible work of school leaders and teachers at Lumen High School and Catalyst Public Schools demonstrates the transformative power of whole school wellbeing in supporting students and their communities. We commend the researchers for elevating these practices and showing how charter public schools are driving innovation and equity in education. This research is a clear call to action for policymakers to take notice of the remarkable impact charter schools are making in Washington state and beyond. Together, we can ensure every child has access to the support and opportunities they deserve," said Chris Korsmo, Executive Director of the Washington State Charter Public Schools Association.

The report also underscores the critical role of state policies and regional organizations in supporting schools' autonomy and wellbeing efforts. Recommendations include helping schools measure wellbeing, supporting leaders in decision-making, and learning from successful models like Catalyst and Lumen.

For more information and to access the full report and video series, visit Fig Education Lab.

About Fig Education Lab

Fig Education Lab collaboratively researches, designs, and implements initiatives that improve the lives of students. We believe that the best and most enduring ideas in education come from combining practitioner wisdom, rigorous research and community assets. Learn more at www.FigEducation.org.

About Datability Education Consulting

A significant portion of a special educator's day is dedicated to preparing and writing IEPs, often leaving limited time for effective data collection and analysis to drive informed decisions for IEPs and daily practice. Data-informed instruction is one of the most impactful tools schools and educators can utilize, yet general and special educators alike need greater support in collecting quality data, conducting critical analysis, and implementing actionable strategies. Datability will support your special education team with a dedicated expert with deep knowledge of special education, IEPs, and the unique needs of students with disabilities to integrate these critical elements effectively. Learn more at www.data-bility.com.

About the Washington State Charter Schools Association

The Washington State Charter School Association is the non-profit organization advocating for high-impact, student-centered charter public schools in Washington State. Founded in 2013 following the approval of a ballot measure, we represent a network of 17 tuition-free, open-to-all, non-sectarian schools serving approximately 5,000 students. Our member schools enroll higher rates of students of color (65%) and students from low-income families (62%) than traditional public schools. Visit www.WACharters.org to learn more.

Contact: Jennifer Diaz, Agency, [email protected], 813-293-2112

SOURCE Washington State Charter Schools Association