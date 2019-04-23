Chris "Mad Dog" Russo Signs New Four Year Deal with SiriusXM

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, one of sports media's biggest personalities, has signed a new four-year contract to keep his unique brand of sports talk radio exclusively on SiriusXM.

Russo will continue to host his daily all-sports show, Mad Dog Unleashed, every weekday (3:00 – 6:00 pm ET) on the channel that Russo launched on SiriusXM in 2008 - Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Mad Dog Sports Radio is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 82), on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including devices with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. For more information visit SiriusXM.com/MadDogSportsRadio.

Additionally, Mad Dog Unleashed is among a selection of SiriusXM shows that are available to Pandora listeners as podcasts. The Mad Dog Unleashed podcast on Pandora features select content from Russo's show, including monologues and interviews.

"Oh baby! Four more years, and I couldn't be happier!" said Russo. "I've said it before and I'll say it again. There's no place, NO PLACE, better than SiriusXM to do the kind of show I want to do, with the freedom to talk about the topics that I want to cover and the listeners want to talk about. Now we'll be reaching more fans than ever on SiriusXM and Pandora."

"Chris is a singular talent at the top of his game and we are thrilled and very proud to tell our subscribers that SiriusXM will be Chris' radio home for years to come," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "He'll continue to headline Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM, which is the best all-sports talk radio channel in the country, and now with a sampling of his show available as a podcast on Pandora, more people than ever get access to the legendary Mad Dog in action."

Last month, Adam Schein, who has hosted the daily show, Schein on Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio since 2013, also signed a four-year agreement to remain with SiriusXM. Like Mad Dog Unleashed, Schein on Sports is also among the SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora.

Russo and Schein are part of a daily weekday lineup on Mad Dog Sports Radio that features some of the best voices in sports talk radio:

Morning Men with Evan Cohen and Mike Babchik (6:00-10:00 am ET)

Schein on Sports with Adam Schein (10:00 am-1:00 pm ET)

Dog Day Sports with Steve Torre and Danny Kanell (1:00 – 3:00 pm ET)

Mad Dog Unleashed with Christopher Russo (3:00 – 6:00 pm ET)

What's Wright with Nick Wright (6:00 – 8:00 pm ET)

The Rap with Patrick Meagher (8:00 pm – 11:00 pm ET)

Night Cap with Scott Wetzel (11:00 pm – 3:00 am ET)

In addition to his work on SiriusXM, Russo hosts his daily TV show, High Heat with Christopher Russo, weekday afternoons on MLB Network.

