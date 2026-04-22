SiriusXM Media Becomes Exclusive Audio Advertising Representative for YouTube in the United States

YouTube, Home of The World's Number One Podcast Platform and a Leading Music Service, Chooses Audio Ad Powerhouse SiriusXM Media as Its Exclusive Audio Sales Representative in the U.S.

New Deal Cements SiriusXM's Leadership In Powering The Largest Ad-Supported Audio Ecosystem And Gives Brands Exclusive Access To YouTube's Audio-First Inventory

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today announced a new audio advertising partnership with Google that connects YouTube to one of the largest audio advertising platforms in North America. The agreement makes SiriusXM Media, the advertising group representing SiriusXM, Pandora, and expansive Streaming and Podcast Networks, the exclusive advertising representative of YouTube audio advertising inventory in the U.S. This will provide advertisers access to guaranteed impressions at scale for the first time, backed by similar sophisticated targeting and measurement as YouTube's ecosystem.

"Audio is one of the most powerful mediums for listeners, creators, and advertisers alike, and at SiriusXM Media, we're proud to be at the forefront helping brands harness that impact at scale," said Scott Walker, SiriusXM's Chief Advertising Revenue Officer. "By partnering with YouTube, a true leader in ad-supported content consumption, we're uniting our unique skillset with their audience, creating an unparalleled opportunity for marketers and creators to grow their businesses."

"YouTube has become a primary destination for audio-first content, where fans engage with their favorite podcasts, music, and creators," said Romana Pawar, Senior Director of Product, YouTube Ads. "By partnering with SiriusXM Media, we are making it easier than ever for advertisers to tap into these high-attention moments."

YouTube audio ads reach listeners wherever they are across audio-first content and behaviors: immersed in podcasts, talk shows, and music. By meeting users in environments primed for listening and engagement, such as when YouTube content is playing on smart speakers, brands can tap into high-intent listening experiences across YouTube's vast creator ecosystem. According to a study from SiriusXM Media and Edison Research, there are more than 212 million monthly listeners in the U.S.1 engaging in audio-first content or environments on YouTube.

Starting this fall, advertisers will be able to buy guaranteed audio ad impressions against YouTube's high-value audiences at scale for the first time directly through SiriusXM Media—paired with an audio-first activation approach to extend reach and impact. Brands can now reach YouTube's expansive, next-generation and highly engaged audience in the same place where they buy SiriusXM Media's leading portfolio of ad-supported audio inventory, ensuring a seamless buying experience powered by AdsWizz Inc.'s ad tech platform. As audio continues to reach consumers as a constant companion throughout the day, from commuting to working hours, this deal gives brands an opportunity to reach a valuable audience that is further leaning into audio-first behaviors and content on YouTube in high-attention moments.

Powered by AdsWizz, SiriusXM Media now offers access to 255 million monthly listeners2—reaching nearly 90% of the U.S. population 13+—delivering expansive scale and incremental reach, best-in-class measurement and targeting capabilities, and premium brand-safe environments across every major audio touchpoint. The landmark partnership with YouTube highlights SiriusXM's commitment to an open, partner-first audio advertising ecosystem, continuing to connect advertisers to premium audio content wherever audiences choose to listen.

For more information, please visit https://www.siriusxmmedia.com/advertise-on-youtube-audio.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Media Contacts:

Victoria Chow, [email protected]

Erica Walsh, [email protected]

1 Edison Research, Infinite Dial 2026 + SiriusXM Media

2 Edison Research, Infinite Dial 2026 + SiriusXM Media

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.