Chris Masiello named an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker

"I'm honored to accept this recognition on behalf of our entire team. To be included in this list of industry peers who are dedicated to contributing and shaping this industry is humbling," said Chris Masiello, President, and CEO of The Masiello Group. "While some companies found they became more siloed when the pandemic hit, our team rose to the occasion and adapted and evolved. We rapidly developed innovative ways of working, and ultimately established new standards in the industry. This award embodies who we are as a team."

"Every year, we're amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of members in the real estate community, ranging from the glass ceilings being shattered by industry leaders, to the creativity and innovation being implemented at a record pace, and all the way to the wonderful charitable work being accomplished across the nation," said John Featherston, CEO, president, and publisher of RISMedia. "This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication, and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition."

The annual list comprises eight categories and pays tribute to nearly 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia's editorial team, who demonstrated resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity, and initiative in a year unlike any other.

About Better Homes & Garden Real Estate | The Masiello Group

With 32 offices throughout Northern New England, BHGRE The Masiello Group has been the region's leader offering a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. It is the only company in region to offer home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services under one roof. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

