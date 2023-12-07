O'Neill Will Lend Experience in Scaling Cloud Software to Industry Leading Composable CDP

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GrowthLoop announces the appointment of Chris O'Neill to their Board of Directors, further accelerating GrowthLoop's transformative new approach to growth marketing by providing audiences, journeys, and measurement directly on the data cloud.

Chris O'Neill is a purpose-driven global technology leader with 25+ years of experience as an executive at Google, Evernote, and Xero, and a Fortune 500 board director at Gap Inc. and Tim Hortons.

Chris O'Neill joins GrowthLoop's Board of Directors

"I am thrilled to join GrowthLoop's Board of Directors as GrowthLoop creates a new category — Generative Marketing — that is shaping the future of growth," said Chris O'Neill. "The prospect of contributing to a platform I've long desired is truly exciting, and I look forward to playing a role in unleashing the creative potential of data-driven marketers on this journey."

The appointment arrives on the heels of GrowthLoop's announcement of a new era in martech and a groundbreaking industry term: Generative Marketing . Generative Marketing is a revolutionary application of generative AI that transcends content creation. Integrated within a Composable Customer Data Platform, marketers and data leaders have the most powerful consumer insight data at their fingertips.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Chris O'Neill join our Board of Directors," said David Joosten, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "He's an exceptional leader who shares our vision for the future of marketing and the data cloud. We have so much potential to unlock together to benefit data-driven marketers."

O'Neill is a proven operator who advises and invests in high-growth technology companies. He helps entrepreneurs establish enduring businesses. His investment portfolio includes notable names such as Koho, Plus AI, Laetro, Ritual.co, Neeva (acquired by Snowflake), Relay (acquired by Kik), Layer6.ai (acquired by TD Bank), and Helpful (acquired by Shopify).

O'Neill is a current Gap Inc. board member (NYSE: GPS). He has previously served as a board member for Tim Hortons (NYSE: QSR), the Canadian Marketing Association, and Shop.org, and was a member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and the Canadian Business Council.

O'Neill earned a B.A. in Economics (with distinction) from Huron University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Born and raised in Canada, he currently resides in Northern California with his wife and two children.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is the Composable CDP that empowers marketers to build segments in a unified audience layer, orchestrate journeys across channels, and measure results directly on their Data Cloud. For more information about GrowthLoop, visit GrowthLoop.com .

[email protected]

