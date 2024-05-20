Chris Schaefer Appointed as Chief Financial Officer at CAQH

Bringing over 25 years of financial expertise in healthcare, Chris will help guide the organization's growth so CAQH can continue to make healthcare work better.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Schaefer as the new Chief Financial Officer. Chris will also serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In his new role, Chris will be responsible for directing the organization's financial strategies and leading the finance and legal teams.

With over twenty-five years of extensive experience in finance within the healthcare sector, Chris has demonstrated a profound ability to drive growth and enhance performance. His previous roles have seen him at the helm of corporate development, investment banking, and mergers and acquisitions, significantly expanding business capacities and revenues.

"Chris's expertise and deep understanding of the financial dynamics in healthcare are crucial to CAQH as we enhance our impact and extend our reach," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "We are excited to have him guiding our financial strategies as we work to simplify the business-side of healthcare."

Chris's academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the Stern School of Business at New York University, where he refined his skills in financial planning and business development. His approach combines rigorous standards with innovative practices, aimed at supporting superior organizational performance.

"I am thrilled to join CAQH and contribute to an organization that not only leads in making healthcare work better but also resonates deeply with my personal mission," said Chris Schaefer, newly appointed CFO. "I look forward to driving our financial strategies to support this critical work."

Chris will partner closely with CEO Sarah Ahmad and other members of the executive leadership team to build upon the success CAQH has earned as one of the most widely used and trusted sources of provider and member data solutions in the U.S., enriching the work of all healthcare stakeholders in new and innovative ways.

About CAQH

CAQH is a leading organization focused on aligning the healthcare ecosystem around essential solutions, creating a more connected and less costly experience for all. For more than 20 years, CAQH has partnered with millions of providers, thousands of health plans, state Medicaid agencies, and leading healthcare stakeholders who leverage the organization's solutions, operating rules, and insights to connect and exchange data every day as a part of the business of healthcare. Learn more at CAQH.org.

