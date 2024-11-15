Chris Vollers Promoted to President of Vollers, Inc.

NORTH BRANCH, N.J. , Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLLERS, a family-owned full-service provider of construction services, proudly announces the promotion of Chris Vollers to President of VOLLERS. In this role, Chris will lead the company's growth and business development efforts, focusing on strengthening client relationships, expanding market presence, and enhancing the company's service offerings.

Chris Vollers, President of VOLLERS

Brendan Murray, CEO of VOLLERS, expressed his confidence in Chris's ability to drive the company forward: "Chris has a unique ability to connect with clients and partners, and his strategic vision is perfectly aligned with our long-term goals. He will be instrumental in accelerating our sales efforts and ensuring that we continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

As President, Chris will focus on expanding the company's geographic reach, introducing innovative service lines, and fostering long-term partnerships with clients. His sales-driven approach is rooted in his extensive experience, having spent years cultivating relationships that have been pivotal to the company's growth.

"I'm truly honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for VOLLERS," said Chris. "My priority will be to continue building strong relationships with our clients and partners, understanding their needs, and delivering customized solutions that exceed their expectations. I'm committed to driving our sales growth while ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of service."

Concurrent with Chris Vollers' promotion, VOLLERS is pleased to announce that former CEO Tom Vollers has been appointed Chairman of the Board. In his new role, Tom will focus on guiding the company's strategic vision and supporting its leadership team in advancing VOLLERS' legacy of excellence in the construction industry.

About VOLLERS:

For over 75 years, VOLLERS has been a trusted leader in the construction industry, delivering high-quality services across private, commercial, and public projects. Known for its innovation, safety, and client-centric approach, VOLLERS provides a wide range of services, including site preparation, utilities, and infrastructure development. The company continues to uphold the values instilled by founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, ensuring customer satisfaction and a strong commitment to safety.

About Chris Vollers:

Chris began his journey with VOLLERS during his school years, working in various roles that gave him a deep understanding of the company. After earning his MBA from NJIT, he returned to the business full-time, initially serving as a project engineer before advancing to the position of general superintendent, VP and most recently EVP. As President, Chris is poised to lead the company's sales and growth initiatives while maintaining a strong focus on client relationships and service excellence.

