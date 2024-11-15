Christ Cathedral Music Ministry Releases Album Recorded in Cathedral Sanctuary

'Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration' also features the Hazel Wright Organ and world-class acoustics of Richard Meier's Cultural Center.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The music ministry of Christ Cathedral has released a new album, "Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration," a first-ever choral recording in the cathedral sanctuary that showcases various singers from 30 parishes throughout the Diocese of Orange.

Highlighting the album is a new recording of "Spem in alium" (Latin for "Hope in God alone"), a motet by Thomas Tallis written around 1570. While most choral music is for four parts, Tallis' complex Renaissance-era work is comprised of 40 parts, divided into eight groups of singers. The ambitious work is sometimes dubbed the "Mt. Everest of choral music." The new recording utilizes the diocese's Spanish choir, English choir, diocesan choir and even the children's choir.

For the recording, which took place in March, the singers were strategically placed throughout Christ Cathedral, taking advantage of its acoustics, balconies and varying levels — distinctions that give the recording distinct qualities compared to others done in studio settings. "Spem in alium" was recorded in anticipation of the Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope.

Utilizing the tonal breadth of the cathedral's 17,000-pipe Hazel Wright Organ, another highlight is a new two-organ arrangement by Peter Beardsley (organist and choirmaster of Christ Church Cathedral in Houston) of "Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis." The work, based on a Renaissance-era Psalm tune by Tallis, was originally written in 1910 for two orchestras by Ralph Vaughan Williams. "Fantasia" utilizes Hazel's two consoles played by David L. Ball (who also heads the music ministry) and Dr. Emma Whitten.

Another new arrangement is of Eugene Lindusky's "I am the Bread of Life" by Ryan Dodge, music director of St. Matthew Parish in Brooklyn, N.Y. "I am the Bread of Life" was chosen because it is a seminary days favorite of the Most Rev. Kevin Vann, Bishop of Orange.

In addition, "Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration" presents another first: recording inside the Cultural Center on the Christ Cathedral campus. The Richard Meier-designed building, while normally used for functions like receptions and conferences, boasts world-class acoustics. The Cultural Center's unique properties are apparent on the album's "Miserere" by Gregorio Allegri — recorded in the center's Strader Atrium and featuring soprano soloist Alyce Reynaud and the Cathedral Schola. "Miserere" is one of the only works in sacred choral repertoire that calls for the highest note in the soprano range.

The recording engineer of "Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration" was Christian Amonson of Seeing Sound. His professional work includes projects with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and John Williams, the Kansas City Symphony and Yo-Yo Ma, and the Academy of St Martin in the Fields at Abbey Road Studios. Amonson also serves as an assistant professor of practice at the USC Thornton School of Music.

"Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration" is the second album released this year by Christ Cathedral's music ministry. The first, "Reger: Music of Max Reger," was a live recording that celebrated the 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Max Reger.

"Spem in Alium: A Choral Adoration" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other digital platforms. For more information, visit ChristCathedralMusic.org

