Christensen Group Partners with Ascend to Automate Financial Operations and Streamline Agency Bill Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, is proud to announce it has been chosen by Christensen Group, the 72nd largest independent brokerage in the US, to improve agency productivity and efficiency by streamlining agency bill and financing workflows. By adding Ascend as a partner, Christensen Group will increase its operational efficiency and provide a best-in-class experience for its customers.

Ascend's pioneering technology for the insurance distribution channel will enable Christensen Group access to a comprehensive solution that eliminates the labor-intensive burdens associated with premium collection, premium financing, and carrier payables.

"Ascend is an innovative partner that has helped us rethink the way we do business," said Charlie Christensen, President & CFO of Christensen Group. "By putting our customers first and providing a modern payment experience for them, coupled with automated operations for a seamless accounts payables and receivables process, we've unlocked a win-win solution for both our customers and business."

Ascend is a financial operations automation platform that streamlines all AR and AP related tasks in the agency bill workflow. From collections to premium financing to carrier payables, Ascend seamlessly handles all the time-intensive and operationally expensive activities associated with the movement of premium and commissions through an agency. The platform not only provides real-time transparency into the payment workflow but also empowers agencies to be more profitable.

"We're delighted to have been chosen by Christensen Group to help streamline their agency bill process," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Our goal continues to be to empower agencies just like Christensen Group with the latest technology to help them better serve their clients, improve team satisfaction and efficiency, and achieve long term business goals."

About Ascend
Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About Christensen Group
Founded in 1952 and 100% employee-owned, Christensen Group is the largest locally-owned, independent insurance and employee benefits agency in Minnesota. Our focus is connecting you to the solutions and expertise you need to effectively manage risk and protect your future. Christensen Group has been named a "Best Practices Agency" since 1996 by the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers Of America.

Over the past seven decades, we've grown from a small family-owned insurance agency in Minneapolis to a Top 100 independent insurance brokerage in the country. And while we've learned a lot along the way, we haven't forgotten that genuine relationships are the foundation we're built on.

