Christensen Law Scholarship Raises Distracted Driving Awareness

Distracted driving mainly focuses on texting while driving, but the broader definition includes checking social media, focusing on music, eating and more. This firm has seen firsthand just how devastating the effects of distracted driving can be by representing clients who have suffered severe injuries that could have been avoided.

Christensen Law hopes the scholarship competition will help increase overall awareness and reduce the number of distracted driving accidents in 2018.

Eligibility: The $1,000 scholarship contest is open to anyone in the United States who is pursuing, or planning to pursue, post-secondary education at an accredited college or university, including high school seniors. Proof of enrollment or an admissions letter is required. The scholarship is open to every major or degree. A check for the full amount will be made payable to the recipient's college or university and the student will be expected to submit receipts in accordance with IRS regulations.

To Apply: Students are to write an essay (maximum of 2,000 words) about how distracted driving impacted their life. The essay can be a personal story, a campaign they've been involved in, or a fiction or non-fiction story. The scholarship application and essay must be submitted by July 15, 2018. A decision will be rendered, and the winner will be notified by August 15, 2018. Essays and completed applications should be emailed to scholarship@davidchristensenlaw.com or mailed to 25925 Telegraph Road, Suite 200, Southfield MI 48033.

This Distracted Driving Awareness scholarship is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to raising awareness about the consequences of distracted driving. Find out more about the scholarship at https://www.davidchristensenlaw.com/distracted-driving-scholarship/ .

Christensen Law is a personal injury law firm that specializes in helping victims of automobile and truck accidents. For more info visit: https://www.davidchristensenlaw.com/

Founder David Christensen earned his law degree, with honors, as well as a Master's Degree from the University of Michigan. He is past chairman of the Michigan Association for Justice's no-fault committee, past chairman of the negligence section of the Michigan State Bar and is a member of the Council of Chief Justices Civil Justice Initiative. He testifies before the Michigan legislature, and his expertise has led to appointments to key positions that affect the development of Michigan's no-fault law. In 2012, Christensen was chosen as a "Leader in the Law" by Michigan Lawyer's Weekly.

