Christian Aunspaugh Joins the Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Florida Division Team

TAMPA, Fla., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions, a well-known business brokerage firm serving middle market business owners in the South East, has added a new team member to their Tampa, Florida Division. Christian Aunspaugh joins the Viking M&A team with a dual major bachelor's degree from Florida State University in Finance and Real Estate. Aunspaugh also holds a Florida commercial real estate license. While attending Florida State he was part of the investment society, emerging leaders program, and to this day still mentors' students in executive positions within governing positions at Florida State.

Aunspaugh's career began at International Food Group, a division of Sysco Corporation, a publicly traded fortune 100 company. While working with the finance area he was exposed to the rigors of a large multinational corporations Corporate and SOCS Compliance regulations. He also worked closely with international contract negotiations, pricing, and worked heavily within purchasing. Aunspaugh then advanced to a management position with Aston Carter, the largest privately held and industry leader accounting & finance recruiting firm. He managed a team dedicated to meeting the needs of businesses within a client base across central Florida. Working closely with Executive Leadership teams of small to large businesses on mitigating risk, negotiating agreements, contracting billing and rates, handling payroll, workers compensations, labor costs, risk management, and employee welfare has provided Aunspaugh with the skill set that he utilizes to this day.

Aunspaugh realized that by providing his clients operational cost controls and clarity to make solid decisions resulted in positive impacts for each businesses earnings and ultimately their businesses enterprise value. This insight launched Aunspaugh into a Senior Advisor position within the Viking M&A team. Aunspaugh found his true interest working with middle market businesses owners to further enhance their full cycle business operations and development of financial progress which increases enterprise value providing for a more lucrative exit strategy. His experience with financial analysis, contract negotiations, real estate, risk management, and an effective understanding of multiple types of employee workforces has developed his knowledge and business acumen allowing business owners to successfully maximize exit strategies and the Viking team to efficiently facilitate the divestiture of their clients' business at its highest value.

About Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions was established with the vision of providing customized exit strategies and M&A mitigation to middle market business owners. Since their inception 22 years ago, Viking Mergers & Acquisitions has sold over 500 businesses across the Southeast. Their intermediaries have hundreds of years of collective experience in business transactions and nearly 75% have owned a business of their own. Viking proudly boasts a closing rate that is 3x the national average and businesses that sell for 96% of their asking price.

