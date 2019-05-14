Christian Leaders Petition Congress: Oppose Equality Act, Defend Religious Liberty, Sanctity of Life, says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, twenty-one prominent Christian leaders delivered a letter to Republican and Democratic leadership in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, opposing the poorly-named Equality Act (H.R. 5). H.R. 5 is scheduled for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, May 17. The pastors and other evangelical leaders who initially signed the letter include: Tony Perkins, Michele Bachmann, Paul Blair, Stephen Broden, Carter Conlon, James Dobson, Jim Garlow, Franklin Graham, Jack Graham, Jack Hibbs, Harry Jackson, Jr., Robert Jeffress, Guillermo Maldonado, Eric Metaxas, Robert Morris, Ramiro Peña, Everett Piper, Ralph Reed, James Robison, Todd Wager, and Tim Wildmon.

The letter stated:

"As those tasked with the leadership of the church, and as those seeking to humbly convey Biblical truth for the benefit of every man, woman, and child in society, we the undersigned cannot remain silent concerning a dangerous bill pending in Congress known as the Equality Act (H.R. 5). Not only is it incompatible with God's Word (the Bible) and the historic teaching of the church, but the Equality Act is also riddled with threats to religious liberty and the sanctity of human life.

"Passage of this coercive measure would lay the groundwork for this lie to enter classrooms across the nation, as public educators could be compelled to teach it to their students. No family would be safe from the long reach of the Equality Act," it continued.

"As Evangelical and Christian leaders humbly attempting to be faithful to God's Word and historic biblical doctrine, we must clearly state our opposition to the Equality Act and any similar measures. Simply put, this bill will harm men, women, and children, and stifle freedom. It must be stopped," concluded the letter.

