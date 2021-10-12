Christian Linge Makes First $250,000 Donation to the American Cancer Society's Cancer Crypto Fund, Will Be Honored As First Visionary Donor for Groundbreaking Gift

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) today recognized Christian Linge of SafeBreast communities from Oslo, Norway, for his precedent-setting $250,000 donation to the ACS Cancer Crypto Fund. As the first donor of a $250,000 gift to the fund, he will be recognized as a Visionary Donor. Linge is already listed on the ACS Crypto Cancer Fund Wall of Honor for an earlier gift of $10,000 or more on behalf of SafeBreast Communities.

The Cancer Crypto Fund raises money that directly funds critical cancer research. Following the negative impact of COVID-19 on research funding over the past year, the crypto community's contributions will help expand crucial research funding for new discoveries and better treatments to save lives from cancer.

"It is exciting to receive this generous and groundbreaking donation to the American Cancer Society Cancer Crypto Fund," said Ruth Ann Dailey, Senior Vice President, Philanthropy, for the American Cancer Society. "Our Cancer Crypto Fund is a new innovative way ACS is raising critical funds to support cancer research and new cancer-fighting developments. We are so grateful to Christian Linge and SafeBreast for their vision and contribution to the American Cancer Society and the future of cancer research."

"SafeBreast Inu is a charity-oriented crypto that works to bridge the gap between the crypto world and philanthropy," said Linge. "Not only is the American Cancer Society a world-class nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world without cancer, but it is also one of the few nonprofits that accept crypto. This makes it the perfect recipient of our donations."

The American Cancer Society recognizes the emergence of cryptocurrency and has witnessed the generosity of the crypto community. Crypto donations will support vital research efforts and the American Cancer Society's broader mission to save lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

ACS accepts a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and many more. A complete list of accepted cryptocurrencies and an opportunity to donate to the Crypto Cancer Fund can be found at www.cancer.org/cryptofund.

