Christian Lingua Breaks a New Record: 30,000 minutes of Christian Videos Translated & Overdubbed into 12 languages for RightNow Media

How Christian Lingua helped RightNow Media stop speaking to one audience and start speaking to the world.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Lingua, the world's largest provider of Christian translation and overdub services, today announced the successful completion of a massive five-year translation project for RightNow Media. The project included the translation, subtitling, and overdubbing of more than 30,000 minutes of Christian videos into 12 languages.

The Team That Made It Possible

Christian Lingua

When RightNow Media first approached Christian Lingua with this project, the task seemed almost impossible. Just imagine the sheer scale: 12 languages, 30,000 minutes of video, and hundreds of unique speakers.

Christian Lingua gathered the team of 4,800 voice talents, 170 Christian translators and editors, plus video editors, sound engineers, and project managers. For each language, over 300 voices were carefully selected to preserve the manner, style, and pacing of the original speakers.

"We made sure our voice actors matched the exact feeling of the original speakers, whether they were being calm, urgent, or reflective. It was important to us that their personality didn't get lost in translation. At the same time, we had experts check every script for theological accuracy to ensure the message stayed true to the Bible. This mix of high-quality audio and deep faith is what made this project so special," says Michael Yurchuk, CEO of Christian Lingua.

Results

Within several months of the overdubbed content going live, RightNow Media grew from 200,000 to 4 million subscribers, a 20x increase. Thanks to Christian Lingua's efforts, the audience worldwide can access the library in their heart language for the first time.

"Five years. Sixteen languages. Thousands of voices. But at the heart of it was one goal — making sure that someone in Lagos, São Paulo, or Jakarta could experience this content with the same depth and clarity as someone in Dallas. That's what faithful translation looks like, and we're honored to have delivered it." — Michael Yurchuk, CEO, Christian Lingua

About Christian Lingua

Christian Lingua is the world's largest Christian translation agency. Since 2006, they have been trusted by global leaders like Rick Warren, Logos, YouVersion, and Cru. They provide affordable, high-quality translation and overdubbing services in more than 220 languages to authors, organizations, and ministries worldwide. Learn more or get in touch at www.christianlingua.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Yurchuk

1 888 636 1617

[email protected]

SOURCE Christian Lingua