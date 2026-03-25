The World's Largest Christian Translation Agency Marks a Landmark Achievement Nearly Two Decades in the Making.

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Lingua, the world's largest faith-based translation company, today announced that it has officially translated more than 250 million words.

Founded in 2006, Christian Lingua has evolved from a modest, faith-driven enterprise into a global linguistic powerhouse with a team of 1,300+ Christian linguists and vocal talents serving over 2,000 Christian ministries and organizations worldwide with quality translation and overdub services in 220 languages.

Christian Lingua Reaches 250 Million Word Milestone — Bringing the Message to 220 Languages Worldwide Over Two Decades

200 million words. One message. One mission.

"This milestone is not just a number — it is 200 million acts of faithfulness," said Michael Yurchuk, founder and CEO of Christian Lingua. "We believe every person deserves to hear about Jesus in the language of their heart. That belief drives every word we translate."

To put it in perspective, 200 million words is equivalent to translating the entire Bible 342 times. It includes thousands of translated and overdubbed sermons, Christian books and materials, Bible courses, discipleship programs, and video materials, now available to believers in languages ranging from Spanish and Mandarin to rare languages and dialects spoken by only a few hundred people worldwide.

One of the most significant projects Christina Lingua worked on was the translation of The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren into 220 languages, the subtitling and overdubbing of more than 250,000 minutes of Christian video content, and the translation of a 69-volume commentary series with more than 44,000 pages into 25 languages.

A Milestone Rooted in Mission

"We exist because the Great Commission demands it," Michael Yurchuk added. "Language should never be a barrier between a person and the Word of God."

Among the Christina Lingua's partners are YouVersion, Bible Project, RightNow Media, Cru, Tim Keller, and John Piper, as well as hundreds of missionaries and churches serving in the world's most remote and unreached areas.

Looking Ahead: The Next 200 Million

As it celebrated this historic achievement, Christian Lingua is already looking ahead to the next chapter: expanding its AI-assisted translation tools, onboarding new language pairs, and deepening partnerships with global organizations to continue spreading God's Word to the world.

"200 million words is a celebration," said Michael Yurchuk. "But the world still needs more. We are just getting started."

Visit www.christianlingua.com to learn more about their mission.

Media Contact:

Michael Yurchuk

8886361617

[email protected]

SOURCE Christian Lingua