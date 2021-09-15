Christie Hefner, Dan Aykroyd, and Jim Belushi to Keynote MJ Unpacked Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked , the first cannabis CPG trade event designed to both drive commerce and integrate access to capital, announces today Christie Hefner, Dan Aykroyd, and Jim Belushi to keynote MJ Unpacked's Las Vegas conference.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Hefner, Mr. Aykroyd and Mr. Belushi on our stage imparting their expertise and experience in building iconic brands — they embody them!" said Kim Jage, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer at MJ Unpacked. "As we prepare for a national and more traditional CPG market, cannabis brands that intend to be household names will benefit from their incredible experience. Every one of our speakers is an all-star and each session covers specific needs of brands and retailers in the space today."

MJ Unpacked premieres October 21 - 22 in Las Vegas 9 am - 5 pm, at The South Seas Convention Center at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The one of a kind event places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands and investors at the center of it all, with unparalleled and much needed opportunities to connect and collaborate.

"This is a very exciting moment for the cannabis industry as it comes into its own, driven by the momentum of legalization, the on trend focus on health and wellness, and the growing appreciation of the power of brands," said Hefner. "This conference provides a special opportunity for leaders to both share ideas and build relationships."

Christie Hefner is a strategic advisor to Belushi's Farm and a director of Fyllo. She served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Playboy Enterprises for twenty years, making her the longest serving female CEO of a publicly traded company. Christie is widely credited with repositioning the company from its legacy domestic magazine business to a global, multi-media, brand driven company. She leveraged the Playboy brand name to grow a $1 billion enterprise, with 80% of the sales to women. Christie's named to the Fortune Most Powerful Women in the World list.

Christie is joined by Dan Aykroyd, founder of multi-award winning Crystal Head Vodka and Jim Belushi, proprietor of Belushi's Farm, home to The Blues Brothers and Captain Jack's ("The Smell of SNL") lines of cannabis. Both celebrities star in the acclaimed series GROWING BELUSHI on The Discovery Channel. The address will take place in the form of a fireside chat, where the leaders will discuss iconic brands, global platforms and brand authenticity.

Additional conference programming includes How Independent Retailers Can Compete in a Land of Giants, Creating a Positive Impact in Your Community, Success Strategies for Attracting & Retaining Loyal Patrons, The Future of Cannabis Consumption, and more, along with industry leaders Steve DeAngelo (Founder, Last Prisoner Project, Harborside), Javan Bunch (Operating Partner, Overton Capital), Katrina Yolen (Chief Marketing Officer, Acreage Holdings), Seun Adedeji (Chief Executive Officer, Elev8), Jennifer Drake (Co-Chief Operating Officer, Ayr Wellness), Sally Vander Veer (Co-Founder & CEO, Medicine Man), Rabbi James Kahn (Executive Director, Liberty Cannabis Cares, Holistic Industries), Jake Bullock (Co-Founder & CEO, CANN), and other notable leaders. For a full list of conference programming, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com/conference

MJ Unpacked Features

❖ Over 100 THC CPG brands and hot products

❖ Twelve conference sessions that address retail and brand pain points and panel discussions among industry leaders

❖ Investor pitches for companies looking for capital

❖ Exclusive mixers for brands and retailers

❖ The Blues Brothers live concert feat. The Sacred Hearts and Las Vegas musical icon Jerry Lopez, benefiting the Last Prisoner Project

Participants will be free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market.

Register for MJ Unpacked Now

Attendance to MJ Unpacked is exclusive to cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above and accredited investors. There are a limited number of exhibit spaces available for ancillary companies. MJ Unpacked is free for retailers (dispensary license holders and their managing teams).

To register for MJ Unpacked and for a participating list of brands, retailers and investors, please visit: https://mjunpackedregister.com

Free for retailers

$249.00 (through Sept. 30th ) All Inclusive Advanced Registration for brand executives and accredited investors

About MJ Unpacked

All it takes is a spark. Premiering October 21 & 22 2021, MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. MJ Unpacked is produced by Jage Media, Inc. For more information, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com .

About Jage Media

Founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, Jage Media launched in early 2020 with a veteran team of cannabis investors, including: BDSA; CanopyBoulder; Keneh Ventures; Panther Opportunity Fund; and cannabis industry veterans Jay and Diane Czarkowski, co-founders of Canna Advisors, through their Trailhead fund. The company is poised to fill the critical gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. https://www.jagemedia.com

