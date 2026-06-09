Christie's International Real Estate Sereno and Its Agents Earn National Recognition on 2026 RealTrends Verified

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of its agents recognized on the 2026 RealTrends Verified list, a prestigious ranking of the top 1.5% of real estate professionals across the United States.

The firm also ranked #31 for sales volume nationwide and #161 for sides nationwide, and received the following awards: RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages, 500 by Sides, 500 by Volume, Billionaires' Club, and Top Independents – Private.

"Being recognized nationally is meaningful, but what it represents locally is what drives us. Our agents show up every day with extraordinary skill and an even deeper commitment to the people and communities they serve," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO. That combination of excellence and genuine care is what separates Christie's International Real Estate Sereno and its agents, and these rankings reflect it.

As Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage, Christie's Sereno continues to set the standard for both excellence and integrity in real estate. With over 650 agents across 19 offices spanning San Francisco, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Incline Village, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, the firm remains rooted in its dual commitment to luxury and community.

"What makes this recognition so meaningful is who earned it. Our agents aren't just skilled negotiators and market experts. They're neighbors, trusted advisors, and genuine contributors to the communities they call home. They don't chase rankings; they chase doing right by their clients. That's the culture we've built at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, and seeing it reflected in recognition like this is incredibly gratifying," shared Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Noteworthy Achievements — Listed Alphabetically

Bay Group

#89 for medium teams sides in California

#98 for medium teams sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Carissa Brikken Team

#68 for medium teams sides in California

#76 for medium teams sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Clark & Romeo Team

#90 for small teams sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Granger Group

#88 for small teams sides in California

#119 for small teams sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Laura Bertolacci

#40 for individual sales volume in California

#48 for individual sides in California

#115 for individual sales volume nationwide

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Lindsey Harn Group

#5 for small teams sides in California

#24 for small teams sales volume in California

#63 for small teams sales volume nationwide

#86 for small teams sides nationwide

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Nicholas French

#20 for individual sales volume in California

#55 for individual sales volume nationwide

#155 for individual sides in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Robert Bredel

#77 for individual sales volume in California

#183 for individual sides in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Sybarite Realty

#13 for medium teams sales volume in California

#36 for medium teams sales volume nationwide

#168 for medium teams sides in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Watson Marshall Group

#28 for mega teams sales volume in California

#50 for mega teams sides in California

#127 for mega teams sales volume nationwide

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide — Individual Agents

Alana Corso

Alistair Craft

Andy Chung

Arlene Finney

Bart Call

Basak Pasali Soudodi

Betty Chen

Bill Reding

Brian Chancellor

Brian Dietschy

Carol Jeans

Caroline Wong

Carolyn Young

Cassidy McIntire

Catherine Qian

Chris Ray

Christina Khosrowabadi

Chuck Robinson

Daniella Estrada Magaña

Debra Ahn

Donna Chan Alamul

Donna Tam

Ducky Grabill

Dustin Holdt

Eileen Giorgi

Eric Rahe

Fran Papapietro

Gaylene Wyatt

Irina Bondar

Jackie Pitman

Jane Shen

Janet Souza

Jen Paulson

Jenn Davis

Jennifer Long

Joanne Hsu

Joe Kalajian

John Faylor

Joe Pollifrone

Justin DeSantis

Karen Nelsen

Kathleen Pasin

Katie Duus

Katie Galli Ketelsen

Kelly Hunt

Kelly McSweeney

Kevin Pickett

Kirsten Trapani

Kirsty Duncan

Kristin Cashin

Kristin Gray

Kristi Foxgrover

Leslie Woods

Lisa Faria

Lisa Ferraris

Lori Robitaille Biasca

Lynne Olenak

Mandana Simai

Margie Morris

Marilyn Clarke

Mark Barber

Mark Vantress

Marti Pepito Meyer

Mary Moskoff

Matt Horton

Matthew Zampella

Michael Murphy

Mike Bloch

Mike Weber

Mona Rizzardi

Natasha Barringer

Nathalie de Saint Andrieu

Owen Halliday

Patty Filice

Priscilla Wang

Rachel DiNapoli

Rick White

Rochelle Vandermerwe

Roxy Laufer

Royce Cablayan

Ryan Hafich

Samira Amid-Hozour

Sandra Lilly

Sarah Ravella

Scott Rees

Simona Martin

Stephanie Savage

Susan Lewandowski

Teri Shaughnessy

Tim Anderson

Travis Bertelsen

Turiya Blanchette

Wendy Moore

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide — Teams

Angela & Jennifer Team

The Binnings Team

Brezsny Associates

Brian & Dan Team

The Damelio Group

David Long Team

Donna Shealor Team

Douglas Marshall Team

The Doyle Team

Ed & Jess Team

Evjenth-Harris Team

Farnsworth Team

Guardino & McDermott Team

The Gummow Brothers

Hiep Nguyen Group

Karen & Rebecca Team

Kendra & Lindsay Team

Kevin Lu Team

Key Luxury Estates

Laura Wucher Real Estate Team

Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir

Margaretich Team

Maria Afzal Team

McCormick & Klein Team

The Perry Team

Sydney & Sean Team

Truong Rumer Group

Walker-Goni Real Estate

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents. The company operates across San Francisco, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Incline Village, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, with nearly $6.5 billion in 2025 sales volume.

The firm combines deep local expertise with the global reach of Christie's International Real Estate to deliver exceptional results for clients. Through its Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, the company has contributed over $7 million to more than 600 local organizations, making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno