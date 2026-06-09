Christie's International Real Estate Sereno and Its Agents Earn National Recognition on 2026 RealTrends Verified

News provided byChristie's International Real Estate Sereno
Jun 09, 2026, 17:31 ET
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of its agents recognized on the 2026 RealTrends Verified list, a prestigious ranking of the top 1.5% of real estate professionals across the United States.
The firm also ranked #31 for sales volume nationwide and #161 for sides nationwide, and received the following awards: RealTrends Verified Best Brokerages, 500 by Sides, 500 by Volume, Billionaires' Club, and Top Independents – Private.
"Being recognized nationally is meaningful, but what it represents locally is what drives us. Our agents show up every day with extraordinary skill and an even deeper commitment to the people and communities they serve," said Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO. That combination of excellence and genuine care is what separates Christie's International Real Estate Sereno and its agents, and these rankings reflect it.
As Northern California's largest locally owned and operated independent real estate brokerage, Christie's Sereno continues to set the standard for both excellence and integrity in real estate. With over 650 agents across 19 offices spanning San Francisco, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Incline Village, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, the firm remains rooted in its dual commitment to luxury and community.
"What makes this recognition so meaningful is who earned it. Our agents aren't just skilled negotiators and market experts. They're neighbors, trusted advisors, and genuine contributors to the communities they call home. They don't chase rankings; they chase doing right by their clients. That's the culture we've built at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, and seeing it reflected in recognition like this is incredibly gratifying," shared Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO.
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Noteworthy Achievements — Listed Alphabetically
Bay Group
- #89 for medium teams sides in California
- #98 for medium teams sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Carissa Brikken Team
- #68 for medium teams sides in California
- #76 for medium teams sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Clark & Romeo Team
- #90 for small teams sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Granger Group
- #88 for small teams sides in California
- #119 for small teams sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Laura Bertolacci
- #40 for individual sales volume in California
- #48 for individual sides in California
- #115 for individual sales volume nationwide
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Lindsey Harn Group
- #5 for small teams sides in California
- #24 for small teams sales volume in California
- #63 for small teams sales volume nationwide
- #86 for small teams sides nationwide
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Nicholas French
- #20 for individual sales volume in California
- #55 for individual sales volume nationwide
- #155 for individual sides in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Robert Bredel
- #77 for individual sales volume in California
- #183 for individual sides in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Sybarite Realty
- #13 for medium teams sales volume in California
- #36 for medium teams sales volume nationwide
- #168 for medium teams sides in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Watson Marshall Group
- #28 for mega teams sales volume in California
- #50 for mega teams sides in California
- #127 for mega teams sales volume nationwide
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide — Individual Agents
Alana Corso
Alistair Craft
Andy Chung
Arlene Finney
Bart Call
Basak Pasali Soudodi
Betty Chen
Bill Reding
Brian Chancellor
Brian Dietschy
Carol Jeans
Caroline Wong
Carolyn Young
Cassidy McIntire
Catherine Qian
Chris Ray
Christina Khosrowabadi
Chuck Robinson
Daniella Estrada Magaña
Debra Ahn
Donna Chan Alamul
Donna Tam
Ducky Grabill
Dustin Holdt
Eileen Giorgi
Eric Rahe
Fran Papapietro
Gaylene Wyatt
Irina Bondar
Jackie Pitman
Jane Shen
Janet Souza
Jen Paulson
Jenn Davis
Jennifer Long
Joanne Hsu
Joe Kalajian
John Faylor
Joe Pollifrone
Justin DeSantis
Karen Nelsen
Kathleen Pasin
Katie Duus
Katie Galli Ketelsen
Kelly Hunt
Kelly McSweeney
Kevin Pickett
Kirsten Trapani
Kirsty Duncan
Kristin Cashin
Kristin Gray
Kristi Foxgrover
Leslie Woods
Lisa Faria
Lisa Ferraris
Lori Robitaille Biasca
Lynne Olenak
Mandana Simai
Margie Morris
Marilyn Clarke
Mark Barber
Mark Vantress
Marti Pepito Meyer
Mary Moskoff
Matt Horton
Matthew Zampella
Michael Murphy
Mike Bloch
Mike Weber
Mona Rizzardi
Natasha Barringer
Nathalie de Saint Andrieu
Owen Halliday
Patty Filice
Priscilla Wang
Rachel DiNapoli
Rick White
Rochelle Vandermerwe
Roxy Laufer
Royce Cablayan
Ryan Hafich
Samira Amid-Hozour
Sandra Lilly
Sarah Ravella
Scott Rees
Simona Martin
Stephanie Savage
Susan Lewandowski
Teri Shaughnessy
Tim Anderson
Travis Bertelsen
Turiya Blanchette
Wendy Moore
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide — Teams
Angela & Jennifer Team
The Binnings Team
Brezsny Associates
Brian & Dan Team
The Damelio Group
David Long Team
Donna Shealor Team
Douglas Marshall Team
The Doyle Team
Ed & Jess Team
Evjenth-Harris Team
Farnsworth Team
Guardino & McDermott Team
The Gummow Brothers
Hiep Nguyen Group
Karen & Rebecca Team
Kendra & Lindsay Team
Kevin Lu Team
Key Luxury Estates
Laura Wucher Real Estate Team
Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir
Margaretich Team
Maria Afzal Team
McCormick & Klein Team
The Perry Team
Sydney & Sean Team
Truong Rumer Group
Walker-Goni Real Estate
About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno
Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents. The company operates across San Francisco, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, South County, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Incline Village, Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, with nearly $6.5 billion in 2025 sales volume.
The firm combines deep local expertise with the global reach of Christie's International Real Estate to deliver exceptional results for clients. Through its Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, the company has contributed over $7 million to more than 600 local organizations, making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.
SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno
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