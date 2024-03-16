Christina Aguilera Performs and Celebrates Clarins Multi-Active Launch at Star-Studded Y2K Launch Party in Los Angeles

The event, reminiscent of the Y2K era's glam and chic, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders. Among the celebrities in attendance were Christina Aguilera herself, along with other notable figures such as Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Keleigh Teller, Kelly Piquet, Chris Carmack, Jesse Meltcalfe, Jenson Button, Joy Corrigan, Gizele Olivera and many more. Together, they joined in the celebration of Clarins' latest milestone, marking a moment of glamour and nostalgia in the heart of Los Angeles.

Held at a luxurious private mansion, the private villa was totally dressed in pink, exuding nostalgia, and style. Guests were greeted by the flashbulbs of paparazzi as they made their way down a pink carpet, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Inside, beauty stations adorned with Clarins' innovative products awaited attendees, while candy and balloons added to the atmosphere. DJ Georgia Sinclair spun tunes on the rooftop, providing a vibrant backdrop for the night's festivities.

To everyone who lived through the Y2k era, it's time to upgrade your skincare routine with New Clarins Multi-Active.

Clarins research identified the detrimental effects of stress and fatigue on the skin, commonly referred to as stress-ageing. Through meticulous typology studies, the brand uncovered eight visible specific signs of aging intensified by hectic lifestyles and daily stressors.

At the heart of the Multi-Active range lies the Skin Charger Complex, a pioneering blend enriched with 2% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Sea Holly Extract. Together, this supercharged complex tackles the first visible signs of aging, delivers an immediate healthy-looking glow, reinforces skin barrier and provides 24 hours hydration.

Celebrating 70 years Clarins, was founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954. Clarins has family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's, and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with consumers, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2025. Currently carbon neutral, the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include Pur Projet—more than 756,000 trees planted to date; Plastic Odyssey—a three-year expedition across three continents with 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution; and Mary's Meal—more than 43 million school meals provided to children in need by the end of 2024.

