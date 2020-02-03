Christina Wong Joins Ankura as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a global leading business advisory and expert services firm, today announced the appointment of Christina Wong as Chief Financial Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Wong will oversee Ankura's global finance function and ensure that it is additive to the firm's go-forward growth strategy.

"Christina is a welcome addition to Ankura's leadership team as we work to solidify and extend our position as a leading global consultancy," said Kevin Lavin, CEO of Ankura. "Ankura has evolved and grown significantly since we were founded in 2014. As we look towards our next chapter, it is important that we have the operational infrastructure and processes to support and sustain our growth across all of our offices and practice areas. Christina brings a wealth of experience in driving large-scale initiatives to support fast-growing enterprises, as well as a fresh perspective that will be instrumental as we focus on this next stage."

Prior to joining Ankura, Ms. Wong spent more than 20 years at American Express where she most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Merchant Services. In that role, she was responsible for leading all financial aspects of the division's $4.6 billion P&L and $30 billion balance sheet. Throughout her various roles at American Express, Ms. Wong drove large-scale initiatives to maximize revenue, profit and business performance, helping to strengthen the company's overall competitive position.

"Ankura has a welcoming culture with some of the most talented and passionate people in the industry, and I am excited to join such a nimble, fast-growing and collaborative organization," said Ms. Wong. "Ankura has been on an incredible growth trajectory, due to the vision and dedication of the management team and its world-class professionals. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to support the firm's continued upward trajectory and our collective ability to provide clients with intelligent solutions moving forward."

Ms. Wong succeeds Ben Seto, who will remain with Ankura in a consulting capacity until May to ensure a seamless transition.

About Ankura

Ankura is a global leading business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

