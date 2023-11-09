Christine Adeline Promoted to Chief Product Officer at SAI360

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360, a leading B2B provider of risk software and ethics & compliance training, has promoted Christine Adeline to Chief Product Officer (CPO), joining the SAI360 Executive Team reporting directly to CEO, Peter Granat.

"This role demonstrates a doubling down of SAI360's vision to identify, manage and proactively mitigate risk from every angle," said Granat. "Christine will be responsible for developing an aggressive, innovative product pipeline that leverages technology, customer feedback, and our extensive training capabilities."

Christine Adeline, Chief Product Officer

Recently celebrating her tenth anniversary with SAI360, Adeline has deep domain experience in operational risk workflow software, previously leading the environment, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) division of SAI360. She will work alongside members of Granat's Executive Team, including Chief Technology Officer Anton Lissone, who will continue to focus on R&D and spearheading the development and building of the SAI360 platform.

As CPO, Adeline will capitalize on SAI360's unique expertise in both Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Ethics and Compliance Learning to address the most significant source of risk in any organization – the human element. Additionally, she will ensure SAI360 stays ahead in the market in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), a capability SAI360 introduced in October 2023 with AI-enabled risk management that give SAI360 users access to over 300,000 AI models to build queries and increase risk insight.

"I am very excited about my next chapter with SAI360," shared Adeline. "In the last year, SAI360 has strategically focused its approach to risk management by integrating learning in the flow of work across its GRC platform, truly setting us apart from all other solution providers. In light of new regulatory requirements going into effect this year, as well as those we see on the horizon, this combination of risk management software and integrated training couldn't have come at a more opportune time."

About SAI360

SAI360 is the leading ESG cloud provider connecting GRC, Sustainability and Learning. Our SAI360 platform streamlines workflow and drives outcomes through flexible, scalable, and configurable modules. Our integrated approach sets us apart, helping organizations thrive, create trust, understand their impact, and achieve resilience for over 25 years. SAI360 is headquartered in Chicago, with operations and customers across the globe. Discover more at sai360.com.

Media Contact:

Marsha Fisher

[email protected]

919-800-7501

SOURCE SAI360