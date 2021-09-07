Christine Feuell Joins Stellantis as Chrysler Brand CEO

Christine Feuell is a well-recognized senior marketing executive with extensive experience in automotive, omni-channel supply chain automation systems and smart building technologies industries. She achieved progressive responsibilities in sales, marketing, product management and P&L leadership at Ford, Johnson Controls and Honeywell, with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth through integrated products, software and services. Her extensive expertise in building and developing advanced product, marketing and business model strategies will benefit the Chrysler brand to deliver customer-centric insights and innovative solutions.

"Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I'm convinced that she will play an integral and strategic role in setting the new impetus and direction for this iconic brand and unleash its great potential," said Tavares.



Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.



SOURCE Stellantis