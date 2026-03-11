'SIXPACK Powered' Video Series Reveals Power and Performance Behind 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack

Dodge launches five-part "SIXPACK Powered" video series across Dodge YouTube and social media channels, amping up enthusiasts by breaking down the tech behind the 2026 Charger Scat Pack and its 550-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Series hosted by Dodge Badassador John O'Malley of Boosted Motorsports, who lends his on-camera cred to introduce the engine and Dodge's next-gen muscle car to passionate viewers

Standard all-wheel-drive 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the twin-turbocharged SIXPACK H.O. engine, clocks a 3.9-second 0-60 time and runs the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds with a top speed of 177 mph

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is available at a starting MSRP of $54,995, delivering the most horsepower under $55,000

Dodge drops the kind of under-the-hood intel gearheads live for. The brand has rolled out a five-part, full-throttle "SIXPACK Powered" video series on its official YouTube channel, giving enthusiasts an inside look at the flat-out ferocity of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and its 550-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane powerplant in production and a defining force in Dodge's multi-energy, modern-muscle lineup.

Digging into the details on camera is Dodge Badassador and longtime automotive performance content creator John O'Malley of Boosted Motorsports. He's no stranger to the H.O. Hurricane's potential, having personally installed one under the hood of a classic Dodge Viper, tuned to a wild 840 wheel-horsepower.

"When John talks about our high-output SIXPACK engine, he's speaking from experience, not theory," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "His authentic, wrench-in-hand credibility gives fans a true inside look at the power, durability and immense potential of the high-output Hurricane twin-turbo inline-6, bringing the all-new Charger Scat Pack to life as we push Dodge performance to the next level."

The five-part, quick-hit, one-minute episodes cover:

Ep. 1: Turbo Performance - Discover the standard all-wheel-drive Charger Scat Pack's high-output, twin-turbo, straight-six engine, featuring two 54mm Garrett counter-rotating turbochargers delivering up to 30 psi of responsive boost. See how the engine-mounted intercooler maximizes power while reducing lag.

Ep. 2: Optimal Fuel Delivery - Get inside the Charger Scat Pack's high-pressure fueling system and see how 5,075 psi direct-injection and twin mechanical fuel pumps deliver precise fuel control under load. Learn how this advanced setup improves combustion efficiency and helps generate massive torque at lower RPM.

Ep. 3: Fully Forged Internals - Explore what it takes to build an engine capable of handling serious output. From forged pistons and a forged steel crank to a closed-deck aluminum block with PTWA-coated cylinders, see how the powertrain is engineered for strength, durability and exceptional horsepower-per-liter.

Ep. 4: From AWD to RWD - Learn how the Charger Scat Pack delivers two distinct driving experiences in one platform. Take a closer look at the AWD/RWD system, mechanical limited-slip differential, Line Lock and driveline components that translate turbocharged power into real-world performance.

Ep. 5: Driving Dynamics - Dive into the driving dynamics that keep the Charger Scat Pack composed at speed. From the widebody stance and square 305 setup to Brembo brakes, brake cooling and optimal weight distribution, see how every system works together when performance is pushed to the limit.

John O'Malley

John O'Malley is a born racer. He grew up racing motocross and snowcross professionally, and he competed in the 2008 Winter X Games before taking his racing career to four wheels. He runs @BoostedMotorsports on all social media platforms. Known for SRT Hellcat swapping many vehicles, including the infamous HellKota (Hellcat-swapped Dodge Dakota), he's always building a one-of-one something and pushing it to the limits at the drag strip and road course.

Charger Lineup Sets the Pace

The fully redesigned, multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is commanding attention across the industry, collecting high-profile praise and standout awards, including:

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive. The lineup includes:

420-horsepower, twin-turbo, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger R/T, offering the most standard horsepower of any muscle car in the industry

550-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the industry under $55,000

670-horsepower, all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car

For more information on the new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

