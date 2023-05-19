Christine Wenzel Joins Unisys to Accelerate Global Sales

News provided by

Unisys Corporation

19 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

Experienced technology sales expert brings decades of industry knowledge

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is excited to announce that Christine Wenzel has joined the company as the new senior vice president of global sales. With more than 25 years of sales and operations experience, Christine brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in the IT industry. In her new role, Christine reports to President and COO at Unisys, Mike Thomson.  

"At Unisys, we are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to complex problems and helping clients achieve significant breakthroughs. Christine's leadership skills, exceptional client relationship experience, and passion for delivering top-notch solutions for clients make her a valuable addition to our senior leadership team," said Thomson.

Prior to joining Unisys, she held progressively senior roles at Dell Technologies, most recently as vice president of commercial sales for the Midwest.

Technology Leader with a Focus on Human Connection

As an award-winning sales executive and problem solver, Wenzel has established herself as a thought leader in the technology industry, placing great importance on client experience.  During her time at Dell Technologies, Wenzel demonstrated remarkable growth, going from director of U.S. commercial sales to vice president of commercial sales for the Midwest. In these roles, she led teams responsible for delivering cutting-edge solutions to a range of global, commercial and public sector customers from edge to core to cloud.

Before joining Dell Technologies, Wenzel held the position of regional sales leader for Cisco, overseeing the greater Chicago area. Under her leadership, the business experienced consistent growth, capitalizing on technology advancements and strategic initiatives to drive sales opportunities. Wenzel's journey into technology started at Hewlett-Packard, marking the beginning of her career.

Wenzel takes pride in mentoring women and individuals starting early in their careers. While at Dell, she served as an executive sponsor for Women in Action, an employee resource group dedicated to empowering women. A Chicago native, Wenzel actively volunteers at the local Food Depository, where she enjoys passionately giving back to her community.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – digital workplace; cloud, applications & infrastructure; enterprise computing; and business process – help our clients challenge the status quo and create new possibilities. To learn how we deliver breakthroughs for our clients, visit unisys.com.

RELEASE NO.: 0519/9908 
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.
UIS-C

SOURCE Unisys Corporation

Also from this source

Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) Announces This Year's Winners

Unisys Wins Two HDI Awards for Exceptional Service and Support Teams

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.