Unisys Named a Leader in Avasant's Digital Workplace Services 2025 RadarView™

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has been named a Leader in Avasant's Digital Workplace Services 2025 RadarView™ for the fourth consecutive year. The company earned this recognition for its strategic focus on sustainable solutions and its effective use of AI and automation to modernize and enhance IT support across digital and physical work environments.

"This recognition from Avasant underscores how Unisys is uniquely positioned to empower organizations navigating the complexities of hybrid work," said Patrycja Sobera, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Workplace Solutions, Unisys. "By integrating AI-driven automation with smart infrastructure and sustainability at the core, we deliver practical solutions that reduce operational friction, optimize resources and create seamless, secure experiences for employees and IT teams alike. Our collaborative approach ensures clients don't just adapt to the future of work – they lead it."

Key strengths highlighted in the report include:

AI-powered Service Experience Accelerator: Unisys uses its Service Experience Accelerator (SEA) technology to enhance IT service desk operations with AI-driven automation, a real-time ticket summary and multilingual support. By integrating telemetry and ITSM data, SEA accelerates issue resolution, automates routine tasks and secures service delivery. Organizations can track user experience, close performance gaps and keep IT aligned with workforce needs.

Unisys partners with Dell and Lenovo to deliver Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) subscriptions featuring advanced asset management, device monitoring, persona mapping, geo-fencing and AI capabilities. Collaborations with Microsoft, Appspace and Signifi bring AI, smart building solutions and touchless support to life. Integrating platforms like Azure OpenAI streamlines workflows and elevates user experiences. Investments and innovation: Unisys drives sustainable workplaces with IoT, occupancy data and smart building technologies to optimize energy and space use. This reduces environmental impact and operational costs while improving employee well-being. Future plans include evolving SEA technology into a central orchestration tool, expanding management to smart infrastructure and edge devices, and integrating operational and IT data for deeper business insights.

"Enterprises are reimagining digital workplaces to meet the demands of hybrid work, sustainability, and productivity," said Gaurav Dewan, research director, Avasant. "Unisys enables this transformation through its experience-as-a-service framework and Service Experience Accelerator that utilizes telemetry, sentiment analysis, and AI to measure and improve digital workplace experiences. With these capabilities, Unisys delivers secure, intelligent, and sustainable workplace experiences, reinforcing its position as a leader in Avasant's Digital Workplace Services 2025 RadarView™."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions – cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing – help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

