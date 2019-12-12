Christmas Comes Early for Rocky Mountaineer with its New Rail Car Delivery

"We are extremely excited to add these new GoldLeaf rail cars to our fleet, and they have been extremely well received by both our guests and our team," said Steve Sammut, president and chief executive officer, Rocky Mountaineer. "The delivery of this final rail car marks a key milestone for our team ahead of our 30th anniversary season, and we look forward to hosting and showcasing the best of western Canada to even more guests in 2020 and beyond."

In 2015 Rocky Mountaineer ordered 10 GoldLeaf rail cars from Stadler in Germany. The new rail cars seat 72 guests and feature: dome windows that can be dimmed to moderate intensity of incoming sunlight; redesigned galleys to heighten culinary offering; and other technical features to enhance the guest experience.

Rocky Mountaineer has doubled its capacity over the past six years with the addition of these 10 GoldLeaf and 12 SilverLeaf rail cars. What started as a few traditional rail cars in 1990 has grown to more than 70 rail cars, including locomotives and power generator cars.

For more information on Rocky Mountaineer, visit www.rockymountaineer.com . To book travel, contact Rocky Mountaineer at 1-877-460-3200; or contact a travel agent. For the latest news, follow on Twitter or Instagram , tune into YouTube , and connect on Facebook .

About Rocky Mountaineer

In 2020, Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating 30 years of being a leading travel experience in Canada. The family-owned company offers premium train experiences between Vancouver and the Canadian Rocky Mountains, showcasing the best scenery Canada has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer is an exclusive travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the pristine scenery, local gourmet cuisine, and attentive service. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world.

Access to Rocky Mountaineer's photo library is available upon request.

SOURCE Rocky Mountaineer

