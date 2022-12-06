Christmas Decoration Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 7.53 Billion By 2030, At 3.54% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Christmas Decoration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Lights, Ornaments); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" in its research database.

Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated in December around the world. People celebrate this festival by decorating houses, shops, or offices. Items such as Christmas trees, bells, candles, candy canes, lights, balls, stars, garland, stockings, and snow globes are used for decoration. These items are widely available in various retail stores and regional markets and easily accessible to buyers.

Christmas decoration lightens and brightens up the surrounding environment. Pine green, snow white, and heart red are known as the traditional colors of Christmas. Also, Gold and silver are popular metallic colors. The significance of the Christmas holiday and the increasing purchasing of Christmas decorations by customers are the two prominent factors driving the Christmas decoration market sales.

Growth Driving Factors

Rapid development of e-commerce websites fuels the market growth

Factors including growing urbanization, increasing population, growing disposable income, rising per capita income, and globalization fuel the Christmas decoration market size. The importance of celebrating Christmas and the desire of consumers to spend on Christmas decoration items propel the demand for Christmas decorations items. Changing social media trends, and the proliferation of e-commerce is also boosting market expansion for these Christmas décor goods.

Consumers worldwide are increasingly purchasing decorative items online as they are available on e-commerce websites. Thus, the rising desire of consumers to purchase decors through online websites, coupled with the easy availability and accessibility of décor items on e-commerce websites, contributed to the Christmas decoration market demand. Moreover, rapid technological developments in Christmas lights and Christmas decorations are augmenting the industry expansion. In addition, the low cost of raw materials and labor also positively influences the Christmas decoration industry's development.

Recent Developments

Christmas Decorators is the major company in the United Kingdom for the design and installation of automated festive lighting, offering both standard and customized customer propositions.

Segmental Analysis

Lights segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth

Based on product type, the Christmas lights category is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the Christmas decoration market. Christmas lighting is also known as fairy lights, festive lighting, or string lighting. They are usually used for decoration in Christmas celebrations. A Christmas ornament is also one of the popular decorative items used during the holiday season and the Christmas season. Pine green, snow white, and heart red are the traditional colors of Christmas. Each Christmas ornament has a unique tale. People believe in passing the collection of traditional ornaments through the generations.

Residential dominated the largest market share in 2021

On the basis of application, the residential sector accounted for the major revenue share in the Christmas decoration market due to the culture and traditions among Christians. Other factors, such as a strong economy, increasing trends, and wide availability of substitutes, boost segment growth.

Christmas Decoration Market: Report Scope & Analysis

Geographic Overview

Europe region accounted for the greatest growth

In terms of geography, Christmas decoration market demand in Europe experienced significant growth in 2021. For instance, Romania has a large market in Europe for Christmas decorations. Celebrations and shopping for decorative items and beauty products begin earlier in this region as compared to other countries. The United Kingdom has the highest market share, followed by Romania. Plants like Holly, Ivy, and Mistletoe are widely used in the country for decorations. Moreover, Finland and Austria are anticipated to grow even more in this market. Each year during the Christmas month, more tourists visit Finland, which increases market demand in Finland.

SOURCE Polaris Market Research