Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces Direct Effect and High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) announced today that it has awarded seven High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants, totaling $232,266 and 73 Direct Effect Quality of Life Grants, totaling $1,244,263. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program's inception, 3,153 grants totaling over $26 million have been awarded. Funding for this new cycle of grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0002-01-01).

The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has a number of grant programs under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts. The High Impact Priority Quality of Life Grants fund projects in the following areas: Transportation, Respite/Caregiving, and Disaster Response, Nursing Home Transition, and Employment, while the Direct Effect Grants support a wide range of short-to mid-term projects and activities that will clearly impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.

"We have seen tremendous growth and direct impact within the High Impact Priority grants program," said Maggie Goldberg, Chief Operating Officer, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. "Having expanded upon the tiers provided within this program creates a positive ripple effect of healthier, more independent lives and less stress on caregivers."

The Reeve Foundation funded a wide variety of projects from employment programs to accessible playground projects and adaptive sports programs.

"There are several components that go into these projects, specifically the adaptive sports programs," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program. "If we can provide programmatic and other financial supports, even in the short term with the Direct Effect grants, these organizations can now focus on executing their mission, leading to greater success, expansion, and sustainability."

A few examples of this cycle's recipients of the Direct Effect Quality of Life Grant include:

Wheelchair Accessible Raft and Drift Boat Ennis, MT - $25,000

This Direct Effect Quality of Life Grant supports a program that provides adaptive fishing experiences to people living with spinal cord injuries. Grant funds will support the purchase of two wheelchair accessible boats and necessary support gear.

Alternative-Access Loan Closet Portland, OR - $20,000

This Direct Effect Quality of Life grant supports an organization that helps individuals move from Oregon's state-run institution into their own homes post-injury, providing independence with an emphasis on self-determination. To decrease assistive device abandonment rates and improve AT outcomes in the region for those living with paralysis, grant funds will support the expansion of Community Vision's Alternative-Access Loan Closet with the purchase of a variety of assistive devices including joysticks, alternative mice, keyboards, switches, eye gaze modules, software, arm mounts, trays and slant boards.

A few examples of this cycle's recipients of the High Impact Quality of Life Grant include:

Rancho Research Institute / Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center, Downey, CA- $48,742 This High Impact Priority Quality of Life grant supports an employment program that helps participants with paralysis sharpen their work skills and increase their confidence before transitioning to competitive employment. Grant funds will support the salaries and training of seven program participants, allowing the program to expand from five participants to nine during the grant period.

Services for Independent Living, Cleveland, OH- $28,524

This High Impact Priority Quality of Life grant supports a program that will provide trainings to individuals with paralysis and social services professionals on how to plan for an emergency, including the development of a personal emergency plan. Trainings will cover emergency response from assembling go-bags, to the basic supplies that should be on hand, developing community resources, natural supports, shelters and identifying communication mechanisms. Over 340 people across the Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga, Ohio counties will be affected by these trainings.

A full list of all the grantees funded can be found on the Reeve Foundation's website.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-01-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

