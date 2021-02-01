Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Announces New Grant Cycle

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center announces grant funding opportunities through its 2021 1st Cycle Direct Effect and special focus COVID-19: Addressing Social Isolation Quality of Life grants initiatives.

Both Quality of Life grants awards financial support to nonprofit organizations that mirror the Reeve Foundation's mission and are federally funded through a cooperative agreement with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living (ACL) (Cooperative Agreement Number 90PRRC0002-03-00).

Direct Effect grants offer up to $25,000 to nonprofit organizations for projects that clearly impact individuals living with paralysis, their families, and caregivers.

COVID-19: Addressing Social Isolation grants fund projects that address social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of enhancing the connectedness of people living with paralysis and their caregivers to their communities and preventing adverse health outcomes. Grants will be awarded within the range of $25,000-$50,000.

During this cycle, the COVID-19: Addressing Social Isolation grants are one of Reeve Foundation's top priorities because combatting social isolation is fundamental in achieving and maintaining, higher quality of life and improved community connections.

"It brings me great pleasure to launch this new grant cycle focusing on addressing social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic because a lot of the research indicates that social isolation has had the number one negative impact on the lives of people living with disabilities, with loneliness being linked to many physical and mental health problems," said Mark Bogosian, Director of Quality of Life Grants Program. "Funding projects to combat the adverse effects of isolation is rooted in the Foundation's mission to provide resources that improve the well-being of individuals impacted by paralysis."

We encourage you to read the Application and Program Guidelines and to visit the Reeve Foundation website for an overview of the Quality of Life Grant Program and the grant application process.

A free Application Technical Assistance Webinar will be held on Tuesday, February 9, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST. You may register HERE or on our website.

Quality of Life grant applications are available and are to be completed online through the Reeve Foundation online grants portal. The online application submission deadline is Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11:59 pm EASTERN.

The Foundation is no longer able to provide individual pre-award assistance either by telephone or email. However, we welcome you to submit questions about the application process to [email protected]. All questions submitted via email will be collected, aggregated, and answered in a Questions and Answers document posted on our website. The deadline for emailed questions is Friday, February 12.

Organizations that have previously been awarded a Quality of Life grant in any category may re-apply for funding one year following the close of their grant and notification of grant closure by the Reeve Foundation.

For a full application timeline and more information about how to apply, go to the Reeve Foundation blog page.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

