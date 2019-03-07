Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to hold a webinar on air travel for wheelchair users

SHORT HILLS, N.J., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) announced it will be hosting a FREE webinar on March 25 that focuses on providing information for wheelchair users to improve their flight experiences and how to plan accordingly for accessibility challenges when traveling via airplane.

Flying is often a necessary means of travel for work, vacation, or family matters. Air travel opens up a world of opportunities. This webinar covers topics spanning the entire travel experience, from booking to baggage claim, wheelchair assistance in the airport, using the bathroom during flight, equipment damage and much more.

Hosting the session is John Morris, a field expert and advocate for accessible travel. Drawing from his experience of nearly one million miles flown as a wheelchair user, he educates people with disabilities through his accessible travel website WheelchairTravel.org and advises companies through his consultancy work.

This webinar will be hosted from 12 p.m - 1p.m. EDT. Registration for the webinar can be found on the Reeve Foundation's events page.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-01-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

