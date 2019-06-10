Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to Hold Webinar on ABLE Account

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) will be hosting a free webinar on ABLE accounts , as it pertains to individuals with paralysis looking to utilize this type of account in the most practical way to keep extra income safe to sustain one's quality of life and needs.

The webinar on June 27 will review the basics on how to select the right plan for your needs, and answer commonly asked questions regarding an ABLE account including:

How can the funds be used?

Will I lose my government benefits?

What are the most practical ways to utilize the ABLE account?

How much money can be saved into an ABLE account per year?

Who can contribute to the account?

Is the contribution tax deductible?

"Individuals living with disabilities face extra costs of living and depend on a variety of public benefits that while helpful, require them to stay within certain financial limits to be eligible for these programs," said Angela Cantillon, Director, Paralysis Resource Center Operations. "The PRC strives to make sure our community is aware of all their options, like the ABLE savings account, which gives individuals and their families the ability to establish savings without affecting their eligibility for these public benefits."

The webinar is free and is open to the public. It will be hosted by Mary Anne Ehlert, CFP®, a financial professional with extensive experience working with families of individuals with disabilities and the elderly on their financial planning.

The live webinar will be hosted from 2 p.m - 3 p.m. ET. Registry for the webinar can be found on the Reeve Foundation's events page.

About the Reeve Foundation:



The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PRRC0002-01-01). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

Media Contact:

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

media@christopherreeve.org

800-225-0292

www.ChristopherReeve.org

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Related Links

http://www.christopherreeve.org

