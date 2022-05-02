Christopher Lewis joins Zurich NA to lead new Excess & Surplus Lines business unit

Drawing upon decades of experience in finance and insurance, Lewis will head Zurich NA's standalone E&S unit providing tailored solutions for customers with unique needs.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America CEO Kristof Terryn announced today that Christopher M. Lewis will join the organization, effective May 16, 2022, as Executive Vice President and Head of a new, standalone business unit dedicated to the Excess & Surplus (E&S) Lines market.

The new E&S business unit, which will sit alongside Zurich North America's other major business units, will focus on executing a defined E&S strategy that combines Zurich's customer-centric underwriting approach with a renewed commitment to Zurich's valued E&S brokers. The new E&S unit will receive the focused investments in tools, processes, resources and expertise to enable Zurich North America to quickly respond to the needs of customers and brokers, allowing Zurich to better serve, and grow in, the E&S market.

"As an experienced financial services and risk management leader with more than 30 years of experience working in the insurance and financial services industries, Chris has the right capabilities, commitment and strategic focus to lead this new business unit for Zurich North America," said Terryn. "He brings a wide range of expertise in property-casualty insurance, life insurance and annuities, investment management and corporate risk management, making him an ideal fit."

Lewis most recently served as President and CEO of the International Financial Group (IFG), Inc., a privately held, property-casualty insurance company focused on the E&S market. Prior to that he was Enterprise Chief Insurance Risk Officer for the Hartford Financial Services Group, where he led all risk management quantification, analysis, reporting and limit monitoring for all insurance risks. He also held a variety of other leadership and management roles within The Hartford, as well as at Fitch Risk Management, Ernst & Young, and several federal government agencies.

Lewis is a member of the American Finance Association, the American Economic Association and the American Risk and Insurance Association. He has published numerous articles on risk management, finance and insurance as well as having taught finance at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Lewis graduated with a B.A. in International Finance and an M.A. in Economics, both from the University of Connecticut.

About Zurich

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich), a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers – both people and businesses – in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience. Reflecting its purpose "to create a brighter future together," Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil. The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com and www.zurichna.com.

Visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and FutureOfRisk.com

SOURCE Zurich North America