Christopher Page Joins Carson Group as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing wealth management firms in the country, has hired Christopher Page as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Page will serve a pivotal role at Carson as the firm continues to ramp up the number of minority investments it is making in advisory firms across the United States.

"Our model of making minority investments gives advisory firm owners an immediate partial liquidity event and a clearer path toward transition planning all while they still retain majority control and ownership of their business," said Jason Carver, Managing Director of M&A at Carson Group. "Adding Chris, who has more than 20 years of M&A experience, to our team will greatly help us advance our efforts with this offering and in building a robust partnership of like-minded, entrepreneurial advisors."

An industry veteran in capital markets, Page joins Carson from KCB Private Equity in Pasadena, Calif., where he led investment development, deal sourcing and origination.

Page says, "Advisors have weathered so much over the last year standing with their clients through the global pandemic and resulting market volatility. What we've been hearing from many owners is that uncertainty propelled them to rethink their plans for the future—and that means they need to put a viable succession plan in place while also positioning their businesses for sustained growth. I look forward to educating business owners on Carson's unique value proposition and supporting them on their journeys just as they've supported the clients they serve."

Page joins a team of six dedicated M&A specialists. The firm recently announced a capital raise with a lending partner, with the potential to tap even more in order to support the succession planning, equity transfer and M&A efforts of additional firms looking to join the partnership. Regardless of whether they take a minority investment from Carson, partner firms gain access to the latest technology, investment strategies, full-scale marketing resources, compliance expertise, succession planning and the proven game plan for growth that is fueling the nation's fastest growing advisory firms.

Carson currently manages $16 billion in assets and serves more than 36,000 client families across the United States.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

