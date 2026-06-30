Christopher Street Project Puts Power Back Into Pride In Its Largest Virtual Event With Mark Ruffalo, Gretchen Whitmer and Sarah McBride

Trans activists, celebrities, elected officials, and advocates join together to celebrate Pride

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Street Project, the only organization laser-focused on electing pro-trans candidates to Congress, hosted its Pride Is Power Mass Call in collaboration with Interfaith Alliance, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and more. The rally featured celebrities, elected officials, activists, and organizational leaders with nearly a thousand in attendance to learn from experts, educate lawmakers on trans issues, and leverage Pride as more than a celebration.

After continued attacks on the transgender community across healthcare access, legal identification, and more, Christopher Street Project brought together advocates across the U.S. in its largest mobilization to-date. The mass call united trans youth, families, and dedicated allies across the country with key speakers including:

Mark Ruffalo, Actor & Activist

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Andy Beshear

Graham Platner, Democratic Nominee for Senate for Maine

Congresswoman Sarah McBride

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

Assemblymember Claire Valdez, Democratic nominee for NY-07

Peppermint, Actress

Councilmember Emma Curtis

State Representative Leigh Finke

Christian Shearhod, Educator & Influencer

Tevin Davis, Artist

"Pride is powerful because it reminds us that we're not alone. Political power is how we make sure the people attacking our communities cannot decide our futures, so let's turn this celebration into organization. Let's turn our visibility into votes. And let's turn pride into a lasting political power for our communities that need and deserve it," said Mark Ruffalo, Actor & Activist. "This is a once-in-a-generation fight, and the midterms and the next presidential election will make or break our world and make or break trans people and queer people's lives and world."

"Politicians have no business dictating who we are or who we are allowed to be. The only way we stop them though, is by building real durable political power. That work starts with all of you. Find the candidates who are fighting for our community and support them however you can. Stay engaged way beyond Pride Month and support Christopher Street project because your voice matters," said Congresswoman Sarah McBride.

"The road ahead will require more than responding to each new attack. We must build the power to set the agenda—electing champions, holding elected officials accountable, and securing federal protections that cannot be taken away with every election," said Tyler Hack, Founder and Executive Director of Christopher Street Project. "Our goal is not simply to defend the ground we have left, but to win a future in which every transgender person can live freely, safely, and fully as themselves."

"I was raised with the belief that every person deserves to live as who they are. Today, I am talking directly to our neighbors, family, and friends when I say I will always fight for your freedom and safety. Remember that you belong, you matter, and I've got your back," said Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan.

To watch the recording of the call, click here. To get involved with Christopher Street Project and learn how to effectively elect pro-trans candidates in your community, sign up here.

About Christopher Street Project

The Christopher Street Project (CSP) envisions a future in America where trans rights are never up for negotiation. CSP builds and leverages political power for transgender people across the country. We work to elect fierce champions for trans rights to public office, hold elected officials accountable on their commitments to trans people, and fight back against attacks on our existence.

Media Contact:

Janika Dela Cruz

848-459-3031

[email protected]

SOURCE Christopher Street Project