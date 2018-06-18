CHRISTUS Health to Modernize Systems with Infor

With headquarters in Irving Texas, CHRISTUS is made up of more than 600 centers, including long-term care facilities, community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries to more than 60 cities throughout Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia, and New Mexico.

Infor CloudSuite Healthcare will modernize an IT foundation comprised of disparate systems that constrain the organization's ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions, including CHRISTUS' considerable growth. As a cloud-based solution, it provides critical business continuity, and massive computing power to manage the organization's vast network of health ministries across the Americas.

George Conklin, CHRISTUS Health's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, said the decision to select Infor was because of the organization's understanding of CHRISTUS Health's Mission and shared vision for how technology can enable better patient care.

"While our mission and values are rooted deep in tradition, CHRISTUS always has an eye toward the future; we constantly strive for innovation, and seek new ways to deliver services to our patients and communities," said Conklin. "Transforming our organization for the digital era is a significant undertaking, but with Infor CloudSuite Healthcare as the backbone of our IT infrastructure, CHRISTUS will not only reap short-term benefits such as increased efficiency and reduced operating costs, but also set the foundation for the future, utilizing insights and analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to improve patient services and outcomes."

Infor, headquartered in New York City, is one of the world's largest providers of enterprise software and services. Pam Murphy, Infor's Chief Operating Officer, is the Infor Executive Sponsor and helped kick-off the project last week.

"Digital technologies are having an impact on every industry sector, but perhaps none more than healthcare," said Murphy. "CHRISTUS is a visionary organization with an ingenious leadership team; the digital foundation that Infor CloudSuite Healthcare provides will help enable their inspired vision for the future of healthcare to become a reality."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

