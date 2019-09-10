Christwood Retirement Community Announces "At Your Service by Christwood"

COVINGTON, La., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christwood, the Northshore's premier retirement community today announced "At Your Service," a new and innovative "in home" and social wellness division offering a unique combination of home based and on campus wellness care, general and professional home maintenance and community based social services to non-Christwood residents 55 years of age or older living in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

"I've long envisioned a Christwood without walls," said L. Stephen Holzhalb, III, Executive Officer of Christwood. "With the opening of the Community Center almost five years ago, we were well on our way to realizing that vision. Now with 'At Your Service' we are just one step closer to fortifying our commitment to serve our Christwood residents as well as the residents of our community."

Through "At Your Service," non-Christwood residents can now experience reliability, courtesy and fair pricing without the worries of having unfamiliar strangers in their home. All professional service providers will be Christwood employees fully vetted through thorough background checks and drug testing.

"It was important to me to offer a complete suite of services intended to make life easier for seniors who chose to age in place and do it without contracts or memberships fees," said Scott J. Jones, Executive Director of At Your Service. "Our plan is to offer an extensive array of a' la carte services when and where our clients need them at a price they can afford."

Officially scheduled to launch in early November, At Your Service will offer "in home" services such as Companion/Dementia Care, Personal Assistants, General Home Maintenance including but not limited to odd jobs, changing light bulbs, air conditioning filters and/or smoke detector batteries, household organization, moving furniture, cleaning out gutters, pressure washing, yard maintenance and more. Furthermore, we will offer a suite of Professional Home Services such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC maintenance and repair, general carpentry, accessible transportation, nutritional services, and information technology (IT) computer services.

In addition to our "in home" services, At Your Service will offer on campus lifestyle and social wellness services such as an Adult Day Stay program for seniors, providing engaging daily activities to encourage and enhance personal wellness while giving much needed respite care to family members or caregivers. Loneliness and isolation are sometimes a difficult part of aging so accessible transportation can be provided to and from the campus for the many Christwood sponsored events such as our lecture series, travel events, art openings, and many social gatherings.

At Your Service will help support Christwood's mission to help seniors live with dignity, and the assurance of needed physical, spiritual and medical care. Christwood will also foster, sponsor, organize, develop, and participate in other activities of a charitable, educational, or scientific nature compatible with its mission.

