Christy O'Neil of OTAVA Spotlighted on the 2026 Women of the Channel List

INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Christy O'Neil, OTAVA's National Director of Channel, on the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2026.

Christy O’Neil, National Director of Channel, OTAVA

"I am honored to be recognized by CRN among this group of outstanding women in our industry," said O'Neil. "Building a successful channel program is both challenging and rewarding. My team and I are laser focused on partner engagement which includes spending time in person meeting new partners and honing our program to deliver what they need to be successful. I am energized by our momentum and the constant development of new opportunities for the business."

This annual CRN list celebrates women from vendors, distributors, solution providers and other channel-focused organizations who make a positive difference in the IT ecosystem. The CRN 2026 Women of the Channel honorees are innovative and strategic leaders committed to advancing channel excellence and supporting the success of their partners and customers.

As OTAVA's National Director of Channel, O'Neil leads initiatives that empower channel partners with the education, tools, and engagement strategies needed to improve productivity and reduce business risk. With nearly a decade of channel leadership experience, and a strong record of building high-performing partner ecosystems, she is known for her relationship-first approach and her belief that people do business with people they trust. She combines strategic insight with a collaborative leadership style to drive growth and transformation, and has been integral to securing several major wins that continue to add to the company's success and expertise.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at crn.com/wotc.

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA