OTAVA Appoints Donnie Gerault as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, a leader in secure and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that Donnie Gerault has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gerault brings more than two decades of proven leadership, with deep expertise in the managed cloud services industry. He has successfully led multiple tech companies as CEO and most recently served as a senior executive at both Lenovo and Atos.

"We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to the OTAVA team," said John Reardon, President and CEO of OTAVA's parent company Schurz Communications. "His track record of success, cloud industry expertise, and proven ability to scale organizations are ideal qualities for guiding OTAVA's next phase. Additionally, Donnie's management style and communication skills are a great fit for OTAVA's already strong culture. With his direction, OTAVA will continue to strengthen its market position and deliver exceptional value to customers."

Prior to joining the company, Gerault built deep expertise in the cloud and IT industry, with a strong focus on organizational growth and leadership. He served as CEO of a strategic cloud integrator, Cloud49, where he led initiatives in cloud modernization, orchestration, and optimization for public sector, mid-market, and enterprise organizations. Earlier in his career, he held a key executive role at ERGOS Technology Partners, where he identified and executed acquisitions of global technology services businesses to drive growth and expansion.

"OTAVA is recognized in the industry for its exceptional service and results, and I'm excited to join the company to build on its success and momentum," said Gerault. "I look forward to working alongside this talented team and leading the organization into its next chapter of success."

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE OTAVA