ChromaCode and Tennessee Oncology Sign Early Access Agreement to Collaborate on Improving Availability of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Biomarker Testing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a pioneering genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable laboratory-based solutions, today announced the signing of an early access agreement with Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized oncology practice with 35 clinical sites of care across Tennessee and in Northwest Georgia, to test the analytical and clinical performance of ChromaCode's HDPCR non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarker assay. The NSCLC assay has complete coverage of variants identified by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) as clinically relevant in NSCLC and offers a streamlined workflow for rapid results, even with low sample input, while decentralizing molecular testing through cloud-based analysis. 

Recently published research in the journal Diagnostics: (https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics13213299) shows the remarkable sensitivity of the NSCLC assay, even with minimal input material. The assay detected with high sensitivity DNA single nucleotide variants, insertions, and deletions, as well as RNA fusions, achieved 99 percent coverage of NSCLC somatic variants found in the COSMIC Mutation Database, and was highly concordant with other methods including next-generation sequencing. Tennessee Oncology will perform further studies to validate the analytical and clinical performance of the NSCLC kit.

"We conduct molecular testing for patients on a regular basis, handling over a thousand cases annually. However, challenges such as longer turnaround times when critical decisions need to be made, or insufficient tissue for sequencing, can pose significant obstacles," said Thomas Stricker, MD, Medical Director for Precision Medicine at Tennessee Oncology. "Having the capability to perform in-house testing and reduce the turnaround times promises to be of great benefit to patients, particularly the 50 percent who are likely positive for one of the driver mutations with targeted treatment options."

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Tennessee Oncology; we share with them a vision and a commitment to deliver the best solutions in cancer diagnostic technology to serve the needs of patients, no matter where they live. We look forward to partnering with Tennessee Oncology on our NSCLC test now and on other molecular assays in the near future," said Mark McDonough, CEO of ChromaCode.

About Tennessee Oncology

Tennessee Oncology, PLLC is one of the nation's leading teams of cancer care specialists, nationally recognized for improving patient outcomes and driving quality of life innovation. Our comprehensive range of cancer care services includes specialized oncology nursing care, laboratory services, pharmacy, outpatient chemotherapy, radiation therapy and PET/CT services, palliative care, patient and family education and financial support services. Founded in 1976, our unique vision, introducing patient-driven care with a clinical trial focus, propelled Tennessee Oncology to lead one of the largest, physician-owned, community oncology practices in the country. Currently over 100 physicians in more than 35 locations, share the privilege of serving adult cancer patients from South Central Kentucky through Middle Tennessee to Northwest Georgia. For a complete list of physicians, locations and services please visit: www.tnoncology.com

About ChromaCode 

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics multiplexing platform technology, providing laboratory solutions with its proven HDPCR technology. HDPCR is a revolutionary approach allowing for deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types on standard laboratory dPCR platforms. This adaptable technology, deployed with ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis, enables laboratories worldwide to affordably conduct testing internally and produce high quality results with demonstrated high concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS) based testing, increasing accessibility of diagnostics with a cost effective and scalable solution. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or find us on LinkedIn and X

