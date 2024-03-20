ChromaCode Announces Partnership with Department of Pathology, Medical College of Georgia on rapid testing for critical biomarkers in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a pioneering genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable laboratory-based solutions, today announced a partnership with Department of Pathology, Medical College of Georgia, to test the analytical and clinical performance of ChromaCode's HDPCR non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarker assay.

The NSCLC assay has complete coverage of variants identified by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) as clinically relevant in NSCLC and offers a 4-hour workflow for rapid results, while simplifying results interpretation which is performed in minutes through cloud-based analysis. Recently published research in the journal Diagnostics (https://doi.org/10.3390/diagnostics13213299) shows the remarkable sensitivity of the NSCLC assay, even with minimal input material. The assay detected DNA single nucleotide variants, insertions, and deletions, as well as RNA fusions, with high sensitivity achieving high concordance with other methods including next-generation sequencing. Department of Pathology, Medical College of Georgia will continue the validation process to establish the analytical and clinical performance of the NSCLC kit.

"Diagnostics are a critical part of the high-quality integrated cancer care we provide to patients, and we are always looking to test and develop assays that might facilitate establishing eligibility for targeted therapies in a timely manner," said Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Professor and Interim Chair, Department of Pathology, and director of the Georgia Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory, or GEM Lab at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) at Augusta University. "Given results to date for the NSCLC HDPCR assay in terms of speed and accuracy, we believe that it has the potential to reduce turnaround times and in the future benefit patients with specific mutations for which there are targeted treatment options."

"It is with great delight that we announce this partnership with Department of Pathology, Medical College of Georgia, with whom we share a dedication to deliver premier technological solutions for cancer diagnostics in order to serve the needs of the greatest number of patients. Given our shared vision, we look ahead to a fruitful partnership in the development of our NSCLC test," said Padma Sundar, CBO of ChromaCode.

About Department of Pathology, MCG at Augusta University

The Department of Pathology embraces the tripartite mission of the Medical College of Georgia, by engaging in patient clinical care, education, and research. With 22 clinical faculty members, including 2 based at the Athens Campus of Augusta University, and 6 research faculty members, it educates future healthcare providers and provides vital diagnostic and clinical consultative services throughout the state. At the same time, clinical and translational research conducted within the department in association with external industry and academic partners seeks to further define our understanding of disease processes, paving the way for therapeutic interventions. Check out more information here

About Georgia Esoteric and Molecular (GEM) Laboratory

Georgia Esoteric and Molecular (GEM) Laboratory, LLC, is a clinical diagnostic laboratory harbored within the Department of Pathology at MCG-Augusta University. It is accredited by CLIA and the State of Georgia (GDHR) for high complexity testing and provides an independently licensed and CLIA certified reference laboratory, which provides esoteric molecular testing and pathology consultation services for hospitals and physicians.

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics multiplexing platform technology, providing laboratory solutions with its proven HDPCR™ technology. HDPCR™ is a revolutionary approach allowing for deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types on standard laboratory dPCR platforms. This adaptable technology, deployed with ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis, enables laboratories worldwide to affordably conduct testing internally and produce high quality results with demonstrated high concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS) based testing, increasing accessibility of diagnostics with a cost effective and scalable solution. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or find us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact - ChromaCode

David Schull

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

[email protected]

SOURCE ChromaCode, Inc.