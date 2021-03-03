ChromaCode Core HDPCR Technology Reaches a New Milestone

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc. has demonstrated the scalability of its exclusive HDPCR™ technology to detect 20 biomarkers in a single well using conventional qPCR instruments. Published in the journal of Analytical Chemistry, the study is a collaboration between ChromaCode and Professor Scott Fraser at the University of Southern California and demonstrates the potential reach of the HDPCR technology developed by ChromaCode to cover a broader range of disease targets. This 5x increase in analytical capacity provides value to guide precision medicine at an economical cost, allowing broader accessibility globally on existing instruments.

"Our team has demonstrated the ability to multiplex 20 targets in a single qPCR sample, providing a path to scalable, affordable enhanced multiplex diagnostic assays in the future. More markers enable more information with an economical approach to guide precision medicine," said Aditya Rajagopal, Chief Technology Officer at ChromaCode.

"This technological leap forward will allow me to ask basic science and clinical questions in the future that I never could with standard multiplex PCR," said author Scott Fraser, Provost Professor of Biological Sciences and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California. "With the significant increase in information, I will be able to ask more questions per sample without sacrificing throughput or speed and keep costs low because we will be able to run it on the equipment we already have."

Learn more about the latest 20-plex HDPCR results and more at https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.analchem.0c04626.

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is a software and reagent technology company that uses digital signal processing to dramatically improve clinical molecular analysis. The company's unique core of data scientists and molecular biologists leverage patented mathematical methods and algorithms to extract new information from biochemistry reactions. This approach substantially increases the performance capabilities of today's gold-standard molecular diagnostics platforms at a very low cost. For more information, visit ChromaCode.com.

