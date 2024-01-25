ChromaLuxe®, a Brand of UW Solutions, to Exhibit at Imaging USA 2024: The Premier Photography Conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaLuxe, a Brand of UW Solutions, the leading manufacturer of high-definition photo panels, is excited to announce its participation in Imaging USA 2024, the premier photography conference and expo in the United States. The event will be held from January 28th to January 30th at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, KY.

Imaging USA is the largest annual gathering of photographers in the country, offering education, inspiration, and celebration. The expo features top photography brands like ChromaLuxe, located at Booth 213. Our state-of-the-art HD printable media captures detail to create extraordinary photographic panels. Whether you are curating a home gallery or perfecting a commercial environment, ChromaLuxe quality lasts a lifetime. Our durable photo panels allow you to display prints with wall mounts or traditional frames, no glass required.

"We are honored to connect with the photography community at Imaging USA," said Matthew Newman, President of ChromaLuxe. "This event allows us to share our passion for enabling photographers to realize their creative visions through our archival-quality panels. We want to inspire fellow photographers to elevate their art using our premium printable media."

ChromaLuxe looks forward to building relationships, interacting with photographers, and experiencing the latest innovations at Imaging USA 2024. For more information, visit imagingusa.com.

UW Solutions is a leading manufacturer of advanced surface coated products that deliver unmatched performance, durability, and sustainability. Through years of research, development, and innovation, they have created best-in-class solutions across several key business segments including HD printable materials (ChromaLuxe® and Unisub® brands), industrial flooring systems (ResinDek®), and Engineered coatings (R&D Coatings®).

CONTACT: Sandy Ball

UW Solutions

513.996.4882 | [email protected]

SOURCE ChromaLuxe, UW Solutions