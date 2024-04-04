UW Solutions Unveils Unisub® Sublimation Acrylic Panels Through Exclusive Johnson Plastics Plus Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisub®, a pioneering brand of UW Solutions, today announced the launch of Unisub Sublimation Acrylic panels, meticulously engineered acrylic panels designed for brilliant sublimation printing. In an exclusive partnership, Johnson Plastics Plus will distribute these innovative panels to sublimation professionals, crafters, and hobbyists across North America.

Unisub Sublimation Acrylic panels boast a proprietary coating formulation that allows vibrant, radiant colors to flourish on the premium substrate. With exceptional clarity and durability, these panels guarantee eye-catching vibrancy and stunning brilliance in every creation.

"Our commitment to cutting-edge technologies drove an extensive research and development process for Unisub Sublimation Acrylic," said Loulou Rozek, VP of Business Development at UW Solutions. "Each iteration underwent rigorous performance testing as we pursued a solution that raises the bar for vibrant imagery, durability, and overall quality." A key differentiator is Unisub's impressive 4' x 2' cast acrylic sheet, along with other large format sheet size options. "Unisub cast acrylic panels are uniquely large format for the industry," stated Rozek. "This allows users tremendous versatility to laser-cut the sheets into multiple custom shapes and designs to fit their creative needs."

Matt Newman, President of the Unisub and ChromaLuxe brands, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Johnson Plastics Plus as the exclusive distributor for Unisub Sublimation Acrylic panels. This partnership emerged from their identification of a market need for an acrylic substrate meticulously engineered for superior sublimation performance."

Newman continued, "Johnson Plastics Plus's market expertise and vast distribution capabilities, coupled with our material science capabilities, will ensure sublimation professionals and enthusiasts can seamlessly access this game-changing acrylic solution."

Unisub Sublimation Acrylic panels are available for order through Johnson Plastics Plus starting April 4, 2024. For more information, visit https://www.jpplus.com/unisub-sublimation-cast-acrylic-white.

About Unisub®

For over 25 years, Unisub's customizable blanks have been the go-to choice for image sublimation professionals, crafters, and hobbyists seeking to create vivid, high-definition printed designs and image transfers that truly pop. Offering more than 330 sublimation blank options across materials like aluminum, wood, fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP), and now cast acrylic, Unisub's product range spans plaques, keychains, coasters, signage, ornaments, serving trays, and much more. All Unisub blanks are proudly made in the USA.

Unisub is a brand within the UW Solutions family of innovative coatings companies, each providing durable surface coatings relied upon by customers worldwide. In addition to Unisub, the family includes ChromaLuxe® photo panels, R&D Coatings® custom ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) cured coatings, and Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products' ResinDek® flooring panels and shelving systems.

