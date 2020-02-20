Chromatography Resin Market Size Worth $2.8 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography resin market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Rising replacement of conventional separation techniques, such as filtration and distillation, with chromatography is projected to drive the growth. China is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the largest consumer of chromatography resin in Asia Pacific.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America is expected to remain a key region likely to drive the growth of chromatography resin market. U.S. has been enjoying robust growth due to the strong government spending in the research and development activities

The economic performance of Asia Pacific is projected to witness improvement as major economies, such as China and India are likely to ramp up investments in chemical and pharmaceutical sectors

Demand for natural resin is growing in several industries on account of its low cost and high functionality, and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years, propelling the market growth

Key market players engage in mergers and acquisitions as one of the major growth strategies. For instance, in March 2016 , Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix to expand its genetic analysis, bioscience, and diagnostic equipment product portfolio.

Read 142 page research report with ToC on "Chromatography Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer), By Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

India has witnessed a massive acceleration in economic growth in recent years owing to various financial initiatives and reforms such as Make in India, encouraging domestic manufacturing. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the regional product demand in the forthcoming years.

Purolite Corp., a leading player in the chromatography resin market, is focusing on developing new and enhanced resins, which can further be used for continuous production. With a view to expand its operations in Asia Pacific and to leverage the cost of operating in an emerging economy, the company has set up a manufacturing facility in China and is focusing on establishing its dominance in the country.

There have been developments in chromatography tools, in terms of capacity and flow velocity that have led to higher productivity. However, the market players have not been able to achieve a continuous robust production. These tools are anticipated to undergo further development and to achieve even higher productivity.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chromatography resin market on the basis of type, technique, end use, and regions:

Chromatography Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Natural Polymer



Synthetic Polymer



Inorganic Media

Chromatography Resin Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Size Exclusion



Ion Exchange



Affinity



Hydrophobic Interaction

Chromatography Resin End Use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology



Food & Beverages

Chromatography Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.